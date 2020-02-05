The value of Steven Bergwijn revealed

Steven Bergwijn has been in place for years at PSV Eindhoven; being hidden from the second most famous Dutch football club did not do him any good.

For José Mourinho, Steven Bergwijn may be the ideal person; immensely talented, capable of playing on a large scale on both sides of the field as well as in the center of the midfield. Between his technical abilities, his pace, his creativity, his work ethic and his ambition, there is not much to hate in the Dutchman; Tottenham desperately needed all of this to be the case.

With the injury of Harry Kane and the departure of Christian Eriksen, firepower was necessary to continue advancing in this campaign; Gedson Fernandes was chosen to become Eriksen’s place in the midfield. Meanwhile, Bergwijn became the deepest and most immediate offensive solution for Tottenham during the January window.

Alongside Lucas Moura, Son Hueng-Min and Dele Allie, the impact of Bergwijn should be felt quickly in north London; Tottenham is in the midst of a wild panoply of clubs, all vying for one, perhaps two slots of European competition. The first three are essentially safe to date; Chelsea have a better chance of falling than getting to Leicester City after all.

How would Tottenham play, with or without Steven Bergwijn, his match against Manchester City? The special against Pep Guardiola; a confrontation that the first savored enormously against the second. Part of the answer would be to Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn: Hero vs. City, but just started at Tottenham

I have criticized José Mourinho since his return to the Premier League; to be honest, i also criticized him at Manchester United. Much of my criticism is generally centered on a more stagnant type of football, relics of a different era of manager and player; his inability to connect with young players also struck me as a real problem that I didn’t know could be resolved.

Recently however, José Mourinho has proven my unfair criticism, at least for now. Against Manchester City, Special One demonstrated its affinity for defensive organization as usual; it is the most obvious improvement that Tottenham has known since the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

This dense game plan gave Tottenham the chance for Mourhino’s favorite and most famous tactic, the counterattack. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s expulsion in the 1960s, on a counter-attack by Harry Winks, was without a doubt a major turning point.

When Lucas Moura returned the ball to Steven Bergwijn a few minutes later, there was no fear or anxiety in his eyes. Although they became big like stars in the sky, they remained full of joy and confidence; Mourinho’s man had scored in his debut to hoist Hotspur to the defending Premier League champions.

While Son Hueng-Min would take a few minutes later to cement the match against Manchester City, the match belonged to Steven Bergwijn. The biggest thought on this subject for Tottenham and José Mourinho? This is just the start of Bergwijn in north London; the possibilities only increase from here.

Increase the possibilities

While the victory over Manchester City has big implications for Tottenham’s ambitions for a top five ranking, the future is much better. To have at your disposal, any combination of Son Hueng-Min, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Steve Bergwijn attacking a defense is luxurious. Having a revitalized Dele Alli as number ten is always a greater luxury for Mourinho; Tottenham has attack weapons, in theory, like Manchester United with the Special One.

If José Mourinho does not stifle these talents with dominating and archaic football, he has the possibility of rewriting these last stages of a brilliant career. He seems to have figured out how to get the most out of his defense without paralyzing his attack, as demonstrated at Old Trafford. If this innovation is only a flash in the pan, no level of talent can save him this club; talent was not necessarily the problem at Manchester United, cohesion was, and it still is.

Next: Liverpool: five reasons why Kai Havertz would be a masterful signature for Jurgen Klopp

Steven Bergwin is a huge talent, able to welcome other talents around him, as well as to accentuate it. In a perfect scenario, its addition will only reduce the load that Harry Kane, Son Hueng-Min and the rest of the offensive talent will have to carry individually. When Kane is injured, he takes the pressure off him to recover so soon, as well as on his teammates to carry the burden by themselves. We only hope that the Special One will not miss another special occasion in England and the Premier League.