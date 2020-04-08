The Vatican is studying again whether women can be deacons in the Catholic Church

The Vatican said on Wednesday that Pope Francis created a new commission of experts to examine whether women can be deacons, an orderly role in the Catholic Church currently reserved for men.

The 10-member commission, Francis’ second pontificate for the study of the matter, includes an equal number of men and women representing the United States and six European countries.

Deacons are ordained ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests. They preside over weddings, baptisms and funerals and can preach. They cannot celebrate mass.

Married men can be ordained deacons. Women cannot, although historians claim that women served as deacons in the early Christian church.

In response to women asking to obtain major roles in the 21st century, Francis set up a commission in 2016 to study female deacons in the early Christian church. But the members failed to reach consensus and the group actually ended its work.

The problem was picked up during Francis’ 2019 summit on the Amazon. The bishops of the region have asked for a review of the issue of female deacons due to the shortage or priests in the vast territory. Francis agreed at the time and the new commission appears to be his sequel.

Letter from John Paul II influential

Significantly, the scope of the commission’s mandate does not appear to be limited to the early church, as was the 2016 commission. The Amazon bishops had asked that the real-life experiences of the Catholic faithful in their region be taken into account in each new assessment.

Supporters of expanding the ministry to include women argue that doing so would give women a greater say in the ministry and government of the church, while also helping to address the shortage of priests in different parts of the world.

WATCH l Faith communities adapt to blocks of COVID-19

Faith communities have moved many of their online services and support programs with religious holidays including Easter, Easter, and approaching Ramadan. 02:54

Opponents say that allowing women to be deacons would become a slippery slope towards the ordination of women to the priesthood. The Catholic Church reserves the priesthood for men, saying that Christ chose only men as his 12 apostles.

Francis repeatedly reiterated the teaching and accepted a 1994 ecclesiastical letter written by Pope John Paul II.

John Paul declared “that the Church has no authority to confer priestly ordination on women and that this judgment must be definitively held by all the faithful of the Church”.

Francis told reporters in 2016: “On the ordination of women in the Catholic church, the last word is clear. It was given by Saint John Paul II and this remains.”

The new commission has as president the archbishop of the central Italian city of L’Aquila, cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi. An official of the powerful Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Holy See was appointed as n. 2.