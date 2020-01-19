The vehicle with the person inside was found in the area river 14 hours after the accident

Photo: Livingston

MAUREPAS – A 14-hour search along the Old River in Livingston Municipality ended when the authorities found a vehicle with a person inside.

The authorities released limited information on Facebook posts and did not provide details about the person who was found with the wreck. According to one source, a person was in the vehicle when it appeared to plunge into the river for hours before rescue teams made the discovery underwater.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime early Friday. Salvage teams found the wreck early Saturday, an eyewitness told WBRZ.

The eyewitness said a man driving the vehicle ran off the street and may have crashed into the river on Thursday evening or Friday morning. Someone saw a bumper in the water, the eyewitness said. The person who saw the bumper apparently noticed that a vehicle was under water.

“The truck was completely submerged,” said the eyewitness with the person inside.

The authorities have only released the information that was released on social media on Saturday afternoon.