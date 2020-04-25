The vending machine-the original contactless delivery system-is now delivering ramen and art to US consumers

The idea of ​​buying salads, frozen custards, socks, baby wipes, ramen, art and more from robotic vending machines wasn’t long before in the United States. It quickly changed. Today, the less-used word before the outbreak of the coronavirus, the contactless word, is a must for retailers and a competitive advantage in vending games.

Prior to the pandemic, travel salesman Luke Sanders launched Farmers Refrigerator as a solution to a problem that now sounds like a fairly simple problem.

Founded Farmers Refrigerator in 2013, we sell fresh salads, bowls and other meals in reusable jars from machines in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indianapolis, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. “It’s weird now, but it was weird at first. I told people what I was doing and they said,” Are you sure? Who wants to buy lunch at the vending machine? ” Sanders said.

After all, many people want a salad for his vending machine, and the number is growing now. According to the National Association of Vending Machines [NAMA], the vending industry has an economic impact of $ 24.6 billion, from office coffee services to The Sock Spot brand names, anchorages, Alaska-based baby bends, bottles and diapers. Infant wipes at airports and other locations may be required by parents.

CFRA equity analyst Arun Sundaram said companies using contactless models are well positioned to address the effects of social distance. “The virus has changed consumer perceptions,” he said. Prior to COVID-19, online orders accounted for approximately 3% to 5% of grocery shopping, compared to 10% in Europe. “It’s skyrocketing right now. We’re seeing more use of Amazon lockers. I think we’ll see more rapid adoption rates after the pandemic. [These companies] are benefiting from unexpected trials. “

Depending on their geographical location, some vending machine companies are categorized with businesses that occupy a much larger footprint. In New York, the Department of Health classifies farmer refrigerator units as restaurants. In the eyes is the Astroturf plot in front of the unmanned machine, occupying a visual space for hungry purchases of Cheez-Its somewhere between the full-service restaurant and the waiting room unit. Farmers refrigerators 400 machines are installed at airports, university campuses, office complexes and hospitals. For example, before the pandemic, Saunders said people in hospital waiting rooms would want another demographic better than the cafeteria’s diet.

“We have a lot of data on the willingness to buy from a machine, which shows that young people are happy, but in reality, our customers are older,” Saunders said. I will. “They have a lack of time. They want to save time by adding children and working there.”

The company’s vending machines are serviced from central Chicago locations, making it easier to maintain product quality control and helping drivers deliver food to northeastern locations. Despite the cost of drivers and refrigerated trucks, vending is cheaper than physical retailing, especially in places like real estate where airports are prohibited. “Value propositions grow, they’re an unstoppable sort of trend,” Sanders said.

Like the Farmers Fridge, the Yokai Express was born inevitably. Ramen vending machine based in Hayward, California. While his wife gave birth in hospital, CEO and founder Andy Lynn was about to eat a late night meal. The vending machines in the hospital did not provide real food. So engineer Lin developed a machine that makes hot and delicious ramen in 8 minutes.

Vending machines can be found at hospitals, airports [also accepting United Airlines vouchers] and hotels. At the hotel, a nearby office worker will drop in for a meal if he misses lunch at a traditional restaurant.

“We are not trying to replace humans,” said COO Amanda Tung. “If your flight is delayed and you need another option than just junk food, we’ll cover the time when no other food option is available.”

Inset

Souve NEAR, a Kansas City-based company, sells local artists’ work at vending machines at airports and transit centers.

“The idea was that vending machines were affordable to fit in these tight spaces,” said Suzanne Southard, one of three partners in the business. The price range for the art itself does not exceed $ 40 and often ranges from $ 5 to $ 10 for stickers, t-shirts, tote bags and more. Airports typically have high rents and are not accessible to artists making small lots of goods. This model is especially appealing to women aged 30 to 50 while traveling, trying to bring home a souvenir not found in Any City America.

The COVID-19 restricted flights, so the company also started selling online. But they believe they are in the right place when the airport reopens. “We don’t have to be open to staff, it keeps our people and the public at low risk,” Southard said. All items are behind the glass. “Customers can see that their choices [and the surface they sit on] aren’t being processed by many other shoppers because they’re heading to the exhibit.” The machine makes a choice You have to press two buttons in order to touch the rest of the transaction, including using your credit card.

Of course, there is no merit if the vending machine does not perform its original function. Some Moxy hotels, such as Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, had vending machines with fun items like Polaroid cameras on the vending machines in the lobby. They have been removed from the chain because they complained that the machine did not regularly dispense the right items for the right amount.

In general, most business owners say the technology is better than when the machine eats your lodging. The machines are contactless or touch screens and are connected to the internet, giving businesses real-time information on inventory levels, usage, temperature and more.

For St. Louis-based Ted Drew Frozen Custard, reliable technology or lack thereof is one of the reasons why the iconic company did not agree to allow its products to be sold on vending machines. did. “Ted and I are very noisy,” said Travis Dillon, president and owner [and Ted’s son-in-law]. But Dillon became confident after learning that Las Vegas-based Advenco Bending had the technology to stop selling when the temperature of frozen treats went down. Advenco purchases custard wholesale. Ted Drewes benefits from the marketing benefits of being inside the machines that run around college campuses and airports.

Given the amount of square feet needed, it’s a very nice boost for everyone.

