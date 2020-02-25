‘the-very-good-doctor’-actor-will-yun-lee’s-opens-up-about-younger-son’s-rare-ailment-moyamoya-ailment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Will Yun Lee is one particular of the stars of the ABC series “The Good Health care provider.” But in his genuine daily life, you could possibly contact him “The Fantastic Father.” His son, Cash, has used a whole lot of time in hospitals. Lee and his actress wife, Jennifer Birmingham Lee, have been there each individual step of the way.

It’s been a tough street at occasions… but theirs is a tale of love, hope and hospital heroes.

“My son, about a few decades ago, was diagnosed with a disease referred to as Moyamoya,” reported Lee. “And, primarily, it is exactly where, in the most straightforward of conditions, where by all the blood vessels in your brain start out collapsing a single by one particular. And 3 many years in the past, he experienced his initially stroke. He was 3 yrs outdated. And it truly is been a extensive journey.”

And not an quick a single. But the family stayed hopeful. And the surgeon for their tiny boy grew to become a person of their heroes.

“He basically reconstructed the blood vessel method in his head with, like, a double bypass mind surgical procedures,” mentioned Lee.

In the course of the time their son was hospitalized, the pair was viewing an episode of “The Good Medical professional.” It was far too considerably for them.

“It was just a scene involving Freddie (Highmore) and this younger child and we both of those just started crying and my wife’s like, ‘Turn it off! Change it off!’ And slice to about six months later on, I was below on this set,” reported Lee.

Lee is happy to be in the cast of “The Fantastic Health care provider.” He calls it a show crammed with hope, and he claims hope is the only issue you have to maintain on to in tough moments.

“My son was misdiagnosed and he was handled with chemotherapy for a 12 months, which he shouldn’t have been,” claimed Lee. “And this show mirrored my wife’s spirit. And sooner or later I received on this bullet teach with her of trying to come across–believe outside the house the box–and obtain what was completely wrong with him. And when I basically begun watching episodes of this demonstrate immediately after I’d been solid, I realized, like, that’s what I needed in a health care provider.”

Even though Moyamoya illness is not curable, with treatment, there can be an exceptional extensive-term outcome.

“We are starting up to see mild with the magic and the assist of some wonderful medical practitioners,” said Lee.