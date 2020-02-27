‘the-very-pleased-family’-revival-picked-up-by-disney+

The Happy Spouse and children is back again!

Disney+ just introduced that a revival of the clearly show is coming to the streaming provider, 18 yrs right after its Disney Channel debut.

The Very pleased Spouse and children: Louder and Prouder is currently in generation and will comply with the beloved Very pleased family members – Penny, her dad and mom Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, her grandmother Suga Mama and, of training course, Puff!

Most of the initial solid will reprise their voice roles, like Kyla Pratt

“In our minds, the display never ever genuinely went away, as we however had tons of stories left to notify. It is the great time to carry again this clearly show, and we just cannot hold out to acquire enthusiasts, outdated and new alike, on this journey with us,” govt producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar stated in a statement.

All prior seasons of The Happy Spouse and children are now readily available on Disney+.