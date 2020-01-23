The Vesuvius eruption turned an old resident’s brain into glass

The catastrophic eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD caused temperatures so high that the brain of a poor soul was turned into glass, researchers report.

Archaeologists working on the site of Herculaneum – the other city that had been wiped out when Pompeii erupted – discovered small pieces of black glass in the skull of one of the victims.

Tests of the glassy material have revealed several proteins that are common in human brain tissue, as well as fatty acids that are found in human hair and brain triglycerides, said lead researcher Dr. Pier Paolo Petrone, a biomedical researcher at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy.

“In archeology, like more recently, preservation of brain remains is an extremely rare find, but this is the first discovery of ancient human brain remains that were glazed by heat at about 950 degrees Fahrenheit during a volcanic eruption,” said Petrone.

Petrone has been researching victims of Vesuvius since the mid-1990s when the director of the archaeological site asked him to dig and investigate 80 victims found in several seaside chambers on the city’s beach.

The Vesuvius eruption of 79 BC It was the first volcanic eruption ever described in detail. The Greek scholar Pliny the Younger witnessed the eruption from a distance of 30 kilometers and described in detail the earthquakes, ash clouds and tsunamis associated with the disaster, according to the volcano experts from Oregon State University.

Pompeii is the most famous city related to the eruption of Vesuvius. About 3 meters of volcanic ash, dust and slag fell on Pompeii, buried everything except the roofs of some buildings and essentially wiped the city off the ground.

But Herculaneum also fell victim to Vesuvius, which was buried under an ash created by the explosive force of the eruption. It was a seaside resort with around 5,000 residents at the time of the outbreak, say OSU experts.

In the 1960s, a human victim of the volcanic hot ash avalanche from Vesuvius was found buried on a wooden bed in Herculaneum in a small room.

Petrone and his colleagues were recently called in to investigate the remains of this person, who appeared to be the “guardian” of the College of the Augustales.

The victim’s bones showed that he was a young man, probably in his mid-20s, Petrone said.

“His bones were totally charred and charred, as was the wood of the bed,” said Petrone. “When I looked more closely at the remains of this victim, I noticed that something dark was shining in my head,” he said.

“They were small black fragments with a glassy appearance, something like obsidian, but definitely more fragile,” continued Petrone. “I could only find this material in the victim’s skull, so it could only be the remains of the brain tissue. But I had to demonstrate it.”

Petrone suspected that the man’s brain underwent “glazing”, a process in which living tissue turns into glass or a glaze when it burns over high heat and then cools down quickly.

“Glazing is rare in nature and is particularly rare in archaeological records,” said Petrone, noting that the most frequently discovered glazed remains are plant tissue that has been processed into charcoal.

Laboratory tests showed that the glassy material from the man’s head contained proteins and fats that are associated with the brain and hair, Petrone said.

“All of this evidence was undeniable evidence that it was the Guardian’s brain that was glazed by the high temperature of the ash wave that killed him,” said Petrone.

The splinters of glass in the brain show that the residents of Herculaneum immediately died from the intense heat of the fast-moving cloud of volcanic ash and gases that erupted from Vesuvius, Petrone said. Previously, scholars had thought that the victims died of suffocation and suffocated from the ashes.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on January 23.

“These results have proven critical to the risk assessment, as they showed that people who were housed in buildings did not survive due to the high temperature – a matter of clear volcanic risk, for which the 3 million modern people were responsible The Naples Metropolitan Region is at risk today, “said Petrone.

More information

Oregon State University offers more about Vesuvius.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.