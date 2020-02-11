The veterinary program in the school of Pinellas Co. is expanded

SEMINOLE, Florida (WFLA) – A new, state-of-the-art veterinary building will soon be the classroom for several students at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School.

The school is expanding its veterinary science program with a building worth over $ 6 million. There will be two vet classrooms and a laboratory that opens to a huge school barn. The new building will also come with some new animals, dogs and cats.

“If we already have dogs and cats in school, our students can learn a lot in the classroom,” said veterinarian assistant and teacher Kelsey Karp. “For example, if we learn about restraint and handling, instead of working with a model, we will have live animals that we can practice restraining and handling before going on to do an internship.”

The students currently have rabbits, birds, cows, pigs and horses. They spend two lessons a day taking care of the animals, learning about them, and preparing to become veterinarians. It is an opportunity for which the students are grateful.

“This school made me really happy,” said student Kaden Hubard. “I know a lot of places where you can’t have this experience and I really love it here.”

The school’s foundation, the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, has provided $ 2.7 million for the project. The Pinellas County School Board will discuss where the other $ 4.1 million will come from. The board will discuss this in a meeting on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

