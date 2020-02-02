The victory slips through the fingers of the 49ers while Chiefs organize the fourth quarterly rally – Boston Herald

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dUj5QFUcLA (/ embed)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Here where Steve Young and Joe Montana led the 49ers Super Bowl victories, history did not repeat itself in favor of the 49ers on Sunday evening.

Instead, they lost a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, and coach Kyle Shanahan must again struggle to lead when the Lombardi Trophy was in sight.

The 49ers blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Tough loss. It hurts everyone in that room, “Shanahan said. “We had chances to win and were short. … Kansas City played a good game and better than we do today. ”

The Chiefs certainly played better in the clutch.

So much for winning a Lombardi trophy on the same field where the 49ers won their quarter of an hour ago with Young, and where Joe Montana did so in an exciting way for the 1988 49ers.

The search of the 49ers for six championships will therefore continue in year 4 under Shanahan, who arrived fresh in 2017 after a Super Bowl loss in which the Atlanta Falcons took a 28-3 lead with him as their attacking coordinator.

“We are a young team and have a very bright future,” said JImmy Garoppolo. “We have to pick this up, remember the feeling and fuel ourselves in the off season.”

The 49ers failed to protect a 20-10 lead during the last 6 1/2 minutes by falling victim to the majestic arm of Patrick Mahomes.

“We got busy, he started throwing up ducks and feeling the pressure,” said defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. “But there were times when he broke hold and made great games.”

After Mahomes delivered a 44-bomb bomb to Tyreek Hill on the third and 15 with 6:35 left, the touchdown attacks on Travis Kelce (1 yard) and Damien Williams (5 yards) followed. That left only 2 minutes, 44 seconds for the 49ers to try to win their fifth comeback in the fourth quarter this season behind Garoppolo.

“Those are the moments we dream of,” Garoppolo said. “We came in the right tone, and we couldn’t finish it.”

Starting at their own 15 after Richie James’ weak kickoff return, Garoppolo brought the 49ers to midfield with completions to George Kittle (8 yards) and Kendrick Bourne (16 yards), but three incompletenesses followed and then came fourth-down Frank Clark’s pocket.

The result was determined at that time. The Chiefs then rubbed it in, first with a 38-yard touchdown run by Williams and a last-minute interception of a Garoppolo bomb.

Nobody looked at the postgame media podiums more desperately than Joe Staley from the 13th year.

“Sorry, this is very difficult right now,” Staley said. “You put your whole heart and soul and life into becoming a Super Bowl champion, and you realize late in your career how rare these moments are. It is heavy.”

The 49ers had won their first five Super Bowl appearances (in the 1981, ’84, ’88, ’89 and ’94 seasons) before falling 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

Unlike the last Super Bowl run, it came as a surprise, at least nationally, because the 49ers came from a 4-12 season, started this season with 8-0 and captured the NFC’s number 1 seed with a 13- 3 record.

Mahomes finished 26-of-41 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Garoppolo was 20-of-31 for 219 yards with one interception and two touchdowns.

Both interceptions from Mahomes came in the third quarter, by Fred Warner and Tarvarius Moore. They seemed like perfect roadblocks to thwart the QB of the Chiefs and the NFL MVP of last season. Instead, they were just harmless highlights.

They were part of a bang-bang series from rest and had given the Niners gang a 10-point lead that they needed to milk. A leading field goal attempt was followed by Warner’s interception and then a Garoppolo-powered ride that culminated in a Raheem Mostert 1-yard touchdown run for a 20-10 lead.

“I never feel good until the game is over,” said Shanahan, who had to answer questions about the fall of the 2016 Falcons since it happened, just as he will do after this defeat.

The Chiefs initially responded to Mahomes’ 20-10 deficit by doing something he hadn’t done all season: throw a second interception, captured by Moore from the 49ers double package that they rarely showed this season.

In an instant after Nick Bosa wiped a straw bag that the Chiefs had recovered, Arik Armstead put Mahomes under pressure in a third interception that seized Warner about 20 yards away in the field. The 49ers immediately got their swagger back and defensive players ran 60 meters to the end zone for a festive photo.

That swagger was lost due to closing time.

“Just mistakes, just mistakes,” said Richard Sherman. “Guys weren’t tired. We just didn’t do it.”

Sherman himself made no critical play when Sammy Watkins defeated him for a 38-yard catch from the 49ers ’10. Three snaps later, Mahomes threw a 5-yard touchdown pass at Williams for the final winning points.

Earlier, after the break, the 49ers captured the lead (13-10) in the first series, using Robbie Gould’s 42-yard field goal to collect a drive, including 5-of-5 passing by Garoppolo. On that ride was also a 14-yard run by Deebo Samuel, who raised his game total to 53 rush yards, most by a broad receiver in Super Bowl history.

Kyle Juszczyk pulled the 49ers into a 10-10 draw when his 16-yard touchdown catch stopped a seven-play, 80-yard drive 5:05 before halftime. Juszczyk, a Pro Bowl fullback and underrated receiver, caught the pass on his knees, turned around and raced 12 meters after the catch to score, then Robbie Gould’s point-after-kick went square. The last 49ers fullback scored in a Super Bowl: William Floyd on the same field 25 years ago.

That game-binding disc started with five consecutive runs after an interception on the previous disc. Garoppolo improved to 39-of-42 for 461 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions in discs immediately after an interception this season. Bolsterting that drives were performed by Mostert (9, 11 yards), Samuel (16 yards) and Tevin Coleman (17 yards).

Just as fans screamed for a conservative end of the first half, Garoppolo found Jeff Wilson for a 20-yard win on third and 5, and then a 42-yard dime came to George Kittle with the Chiefs ’13, only to officials To see destroy that bomb with a questionable offensive pass-interference penalty six seconds before halftime.

Garoppolo threw away the second possession of the 49ers. Bashaud Breeland intercepted a despair pass from Garoppolo, who tried to avoid pocket pressure by Chris Jones and Mike Pennel. The Chiefs convert that turnover into a field goal and a 10-3 lead.

Moore, in his first heroic act of the night, made a huge third-down pass break-up to force the Chiefs to settle for that field goal instead of a second straight touchdown ride. Hence Kansas City led only 10-3 with 9:32 to the rest time of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Chiefs were only 1-of-6 on games from the third down before halftime, but 2-of-2 fourth-and-1 situations (Damien Williams runs) that led to their first half points.

The 49ers were 7-3 behind a Mahomes option holder from 1 yard with 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Two snaps earlier, the Chiefs pulled their field-goal unit off the field and went ahead in fourth and 1, with Damien Williams converting to 4. And before that, Jimmie Ward made a touchdown-saving tackle from a clambering Mahomes among the 3 , and although Ward needed medical help after the sad blow, he was back on the field for the next snap.

Gould’s 38-meter field goal on the opening possession of the 49ers had given them a Super Bowl lead for the first time since their 1994 team won 49-26 25 years ago on the same field against the then San Diego Chargers.

Samuel provided the first offensive high of the 49ers and walked 32 meters to the 40-yard line of the Chiefs on the third snap of the 49ers. Interestingly, Jerry Rice, 25 years ago, got a 44-meter touchdown pass from Steve Young at the third snap of the 49ers of their last Super Bowl victory 25 years ago to start a route.

The first pass from Mahomes was deflected by Bosa to play a three and three opening series of the Chiefs. Last season’s NFL MVP was 12-of-18 for 104 yards in the first half. Earl Mitchell and DeForest Buckner shared the only first half of the bag with Mahomes, but only paused the first touchdown ride of the Chiefs.

After the Chief’s three-and-the-debut, the 49ers avoided a disaster when Richie James Jr. the subsequent return of the point muffled, but the hassle recovered on the 18-yard line of the 49ers. He didn’t mess this season until that moment.