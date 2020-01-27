The video captures the moment when Tiger Woods discovers the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant is killed in a helicopter crash

The tragedy hadn’t really set in when Tiger Woods was asked about the death of his friend Kobe Bryant.

When he ran off the green in Torrey Pines, a shocked Woods was heard answering his Caddy Joe LaCava, “sorry” when he was informed about the helicopter crash, which not only killed the legend of the NBA, but also that of eight other people. including his 13 year old daughter Gianna.

“I didn’t know until Joey just told me I was off the 18th green,” Woods told CBS Sports after the round.

“I didn’t understand why people in the gallery said,” Do it for Mamba. “Now I understand. It is a shock for everyone. I am incredibly sad and it is one of the most tragic days. The reality arises because I was told about five minutes ago.

“Life is very fragile, as we all know,” added Woods. “You can be away at any time and we have to appreciate the moments we have. I just can’t imagine what his family is going through. “

The 44-year-old, a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, has watched Bryant master his own sport for 20 years. He was a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist and has since retired from the Lakers with his two jerseys – eight and 24.

At the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, lights lit up Bryants Lakers shirts

“(I remember) the fire. It burned so hard,” said Woods.

“The desire to win. He brought it to both ends of the floor every night. Not many people can say that in the entire NBA history.

“He would get involved with D. Obviously he was dominant on the offensive, but when he was in the game he faced the best player and eliminated him for every 48 minutes.” It was one of the most impressive things in his entire career. And when he broke his Achilles and went to the foul line and fired his shots, that’s tough. “

Athletes from all over the world paid tribute to Bryant, while Alicia Keys said emotionally at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles: “We are heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built” A spotlight lit his Lakers jerseys.

The Raptors and Spurs had reported violations of 24 seconds each in honor of Kobe Bryant, No. 24, at the start of their game.

The crowd gave a standing ovation along with Kobe chants.

