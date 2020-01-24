The video shows a woman who was attacked and robbed when she cleared snow from the car in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) – Police are warning residents of the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood of Chicago after a woman has been attacked and robbed while clearing snow from her car.

The security material shows a 48-year-old woman clearing snow from her car at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning on the 3000 block of North Keating Avenue. The video shows her attacker from behind. The attacker then throws her to the ground and grabs some of her belongings before the police say he escapes the scene.

At some point, a witness went out of a house, got into a car and left to follow the perpetrator, the police said. The perpetrator dropped the victim’s belongings and pulled out a knife.

The woman got her things back after the robber left.

Officials gave no description of the suspect. No further information was provided.