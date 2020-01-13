The video shows how brave cats fend off 3 coyotes behind the California house

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Surrounded by three coyotes in the backyard of his family’s home in Los Angeles, a brave cat named Max tried to ward them all off – and the tense standoff was recorded on video.

Maya Gurrin and her husband were watching a movie in their home in Highland Park when they noticed a shadow of a tail through the window.

They went outside to check and were stunned to find a group of coyotes in their garden.

“I just yell at them and plunge into them, and then they run away and Max comes in as if nothing has happened,” Gurrin told KTLA on Friday.

The Gurrins barely knew that the animals had surrounded their beloved pet until they chased the coyotes away, and apparently considered him dinner.

Then they checked a surveillance camera.

“Only when we saw the security material did we think,” Oh my god, he was out there for a good 30 seconds, at least to ward off these guys, “Gurrin recalled.

In the video, the coyotes tower outnumbered Max, but he wouldn’t retreat.

The cat lunged repeatedly at the coyotes as each approached, forcing them to withdraw for a moment. But they kept coming up to him until his owners finally put them off.

“I knew he was like an outdoor cat and could take care of himself, but nothing of the sort,” said Gurrin.

Though she can laugh at it now, Gurrin admits that the incident could have a very different – and tragic – outcome.

Although Max prefers to be outside, the couple tries to find a way to balance their need for freedom with their concern for safety.

“He’s miserable inside, it really breaks our hearts,” said Gurrin.

The solution is initially a harness that the cat can walk with – although its owner admits that she is unsure if he agrees.

The Gurrins lived in the area for a few years and saw coyotes walking on the street, but they had never seen predators approach their cat before.

After the incident, Gurrin warned the pet owners in their neighborhood to be careful.

“Yes, the coyotes saw dinner,” she said. “But they weren’t scared, and it took a second for them to move when we went outside.”