The video shows how NRL stars argue with an estranged girlfriend

The Department of NRL Integrity is investigating a video posted online by an NRL star shouting at his now estranged girlfriend in a violent argument.

In the clip, West’s Tigers player Josh Reynolds accuses Arabella del Busso of “entering” his house.

“Honestly give me my phone,” he says to Ms. del Busso.

The video shows NRL star Josh Reynolds discussing with an estranged friend. (Supplied)

“Where’s mine (inaudible), what’s wrong with you?” he shouts.

“I don’t even know Josh,” says the woman who seems to be filming the encounter out of bed.

“Can you get out? Get out of my house, I want you out now,” he says.

“I want you out now or I’ll turn it over, I’ll turn it over.

“I swear to God I’ll turn it over.”

Josh Reynolds and his now estranged girlfriend Arabella Del Busso. (Supplied)

Reynolds then calls the woman a “dog”, a liar, and accuses her of having stormed into his house.

Reynolds was on trial in December 2019 and did not plead guilty to assaulting Ms. del Busso in a suspected incident that had nothing to do with the video.

The 30-year-old was charged with assaulting Ms. del Busso at Caringbah South in September this month.

His lawyer Daniel McGirr told Sutherland Court at the time when they would call experts to provide evidence of the “medication they were taking that caused the bruising”.

Josh Reynolds on trial on December 18, 2019. (AAP)

9News believes the video was recorded after the alleged incident before Del Busso complained to the police.

The release of the video has prompted West Tigers to make a statement confirming 9News that the video is known.

“Both Josh and Wests Tigers have previously informed the NSW Police and NRL Integrity Unit of this matter and will continue to work closely with them as necessary.”

“Wests Tigers will make no further comments as the subject of the dispute is currently on trial.”

The next hearing is scheduled for July.