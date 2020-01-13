The video shows how the Iranian police shoot people protesting the plane crash

Loading...

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Iranian security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters who protested the Islamic Republic’s initial refusal to launch a Ukrainian aircraft.

Videos sent to the New York-based human rights center in Iran and later reviewed by The Associated Press show a crowd of protesters near Azadi or Freedom Square who are fleeing when a tear gas canister lands among them. People cough and stutter as they try to escape the fumes. A woman shouted in Farsi: “You have fired tear gas at people! Azadi Square. Death to the dictator! “

Another video shows a woman who was subsequently carried away when a trail of blood can be seen on the floor. Those screaming around her that she was shot in the leg with live ammunition.

“Oh my god, she’s bleeding continuously!” Shouts a person. Another shouts: “Connect it!”

Photos and videos after the incident show pools of blood on the sidewalk.

Tehran’s chief of police, General Hossein Rahimi, later denied that his officers had opened fire through the semi-official Fars news agency. He said the police “shot tear gas in some areas”.

“The police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” the Iranian media quoted Rahimi. “The police did not shoot at the gatherings, since openness and restraint were common among the police force in the capital.”

Uniformed police officers were only part of the Iranian security forces that were in force for the demonstrations.

The riot police in black uniforms and helmets gathered on Sunday in Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University and other sights. Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorbikes, and civilian security forces were deployed. People looked down as they passed the police briskly, apparently trying not to attract attention.

The guard has been accused of opening fire on demonstrators in protests against the surge in gasoline prices in November, which reportedly killed more than 300 people.

Other videos from Fars showed demonstrators singing: “We are children of war. Fight with us, we’ll fight back. “

The Ukraine International Airline crash early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After pointing out a technical failure and insisting for three days that the Iranian armed forces were not to blame, the authorities admitted Saturday that they accidentally shot them, despite increasing evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

Iran crashed the flight as it prepared for possible American retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed US forces on Wednesday. The non-casualty missile attack was in response to the death of General Qassem Soleimani, the colonel-general in Iran, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. But there was no retribution.

Iranians are upset by the plane crash and the misleading statements by senior officials after the tragedy. They also mourn the dead, including many young people who studied abroad.

At earlier protests on Saturday, students in Tehran shouted, “They are lying that our enemy is America! Our enemy is right here! “Another Fars video showed how demonstrators tear off a Soleimani poster in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Ali Rabiei, a government spokesman, insisted that Iranian civil servants only learned on Friday that the guard had shot down the plane.

“The point is that we didn’t lie,” said Rabiei. He accused the US of “spreading the shadow of the war over Iran.”

Javad Kashi, a professor of politics at Tehran Allameh University, wrote online that people should be allowed to express their anger in public protests. “Buckled under the pressure of humiliation and ignored, people flocked to the streets with so much anger,” he wrote. “Let them cry as much as they want.”

There was also a cultural outflow of grief and anger from the Iranian creative community.

Some Iranian artists, including famous director Masoud Kimiai, have withdrawn from an upcoming international film festival. Two state television hosts resigned in protest at the false report of the cause of the plane crash.

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most famous Iranian actresses, published a picture of a black square on Instagram with the caption: “We are not citizens. We are hostages. Millions of hostages. “

Saeed Maroof, the captain of the Iranian national volleyball team, also wrote on Instagram: “I wish I could hope this was the final scene of the show of deception and lack of wisdom from these incompetents, but I still know that this is not the case Case is. “

He said that despite the Iranian national team’s qualifications for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after years of efforts, “there is no energy left to celebrate in our sad and desperate souls.”

Meanwhile, another video circulating showed the national symbol of Iran, four crescents, and a sword in the shape of a water lily that flew through a 1980s-style video game like “Galaga”. Music sounds when it touches oil. It shoots at symbols that represent people, knowledge and ultimately an airplane.

“To be continued” is the heading at the end of the clip.