The video shows how workers and friends thwart robberies in the Boost Mobile Store

RACINE, WI (WITI) – It was minutes before closing when, according to WITI, a woman tried to steal from a Wisconsin cell phone store. She reached over the counter to take two iPhones, but didn’t make it far.

Kim Rebac has worked in customer service for almost half of her life, but Racine Boost Mobile has never had anything to do with what happened on Monday night.

“You learn things along the way,” said Rebac. “I have never had anyone who robbed or tried me. It was shocking how quickly it happened.”

Just before the store closed on January 13, she said the suspect snatched two phones and hurried to the door. However, Rebac’s friend, who took action, was even faster than the suspect.

“All I did was get up and stand in front of her. Try to hold her. She was fighting for her life,” said Jakob Childs, Rebac’s friend.

When Rebac called the police, Childs used his power to stop the woman from getting away. She finally dropped the phones and started throwing blows instead.

The couple said the suspect had a friend who wanted to pull her out, but the police were already on the move.

“I don’t know why she would think about doing that and getting away,” Childs says. “Just don’t do it. Be smart. Live your life happily, not stupid.”

“You just have to be careful,” says Rebac. “Make sure you are aware of everything.”

Rebac and Childs would like to remind all employees to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious behavior.

The police informed WITI that the two suspects in this case were teenagers. The police confirm that they have been caught.