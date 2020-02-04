The view of the ground in Iowa – Boston Herald

DES MOINES, Iowa – In the absence of official results from the Caucus in Iowa, the activity on one site in West Des Moines can be a number of useful takeaways for Monday’s caucus.

First, television experts have no contact with Iowa voters when they wonder if there is another caucus. During the Monday evening and Tuesday morning, the hosts of a political talk show showed their dissatisfaction with having to wait for the official count. Some doubted whether the Iowa Caucus would even be part of the 2024 campaign season.

But last night at Precinct 3 at Windsor Heights turned out to be an exciting experience. More than 230 people gathered in the Indian Hills Junior High cafeteria for a heady 90-minute exercise in local democracy, complete with cheers for their candidates and chants of “Win with Warren.”

The enthusiasm of the residents was so contagious that a student from Franklin Pierce University who was there as part of the Herald caucus coverage said, “I want to move to Iowa,” while the event began.

Based on the enthusiasm in the room, Iowa voters do not want to abolish their caucuses quickly.

Second, although hardly a valid basis for a prediction, based on what happened last night in Precinct 3, Joe Biden’s campaign is in trouble. Biden ended with 40 voters, but much more was the lack of energy that the Biden supporters showed. They only collected a weak cheer when the name of Biden was announced. That led the district president Jan Hetzerl, a 40-year-old retired kindergarten teacher, to restart the introductions to get a louder response.

Biden’s campaign events in recent days had less energy than several of the younger candidates. It was a detail that was even noticed by Emma Gargiulo of high school, who had come from Los Angeles with a teenage media group called Teen Unity.

“Yang had a lot of energy. Biden was more serious, “she said.

Third, if Precinct 3 is true, the candidates to watch out for are Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Andrew Yang and Amy Klobuchar were not “viable”, a term referring to the caucus requirement that candidates had to have 15% of voters in order to advance to the second round, or in caucus terms, the “second rearrangement” of the night.

After the first counting round, Yang had 22 votes, while Klobuchar had only 15 votes.

Tom Steyer started the evening with six voters, but four of them left to join other voters, even before the first counting round began.

After the first round, the voters of Yang and Klobuchar started to leave their small cluster of tables. Cheers came loose from Sander’s group when “Amy’s” and “Andrew’s” joined them.

About an hour after the caucus started the pledge of allegiance, Buttigieg had added 15 voters to come forward with 69 votes. Warren won nine to end the evening with 64 votes. Eight voters ‘rearranged’ themselves to join Sanders voters, who came in third with 60. Biden only won three voters for a final count of 40.

One voter stubbornly refused to join another group and remained without obligation until the end.

Paul Bush is an associate professor of journalism and digital media at Franklin Pierce University