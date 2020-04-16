The View Rip ‘Racist’ Michigan Protest, Blame Fox News Hosts

The view Joy Bahar He accused Fox News of protesting in Michigan against the state’s orders and suggested that protesters should not be bothered to seek treatment if they infected the Koran, while breaking the quarantine.

The ABC show began Thursday morning with a look at Operation Gridlock, a protest that blocked roads around the state of Michigan as opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) socially remote enforcement orders. Protesters say several of Witter’s restrictions went too far, although The View noted that the protest included federal flags and messages in Trump’s favor.

“If you’re really upset about ordering at home, I understand that because I probably think it’s the most restrictive in the country and people are very worried about it.” Sunny Hostin remarked. “But I guess I didn’t understand the way it was done … I thought that instead of protesting to stay at home, there seemed to be some kind of racist protest.”

Post Meghan McCain Speaking against the Whitmer government’s excessive approach, Behar came in and said: “I would like to ask (the protesters) if they are willing to sign their right to treatment if and when they become infected.”

“You’re going to say, ‘I don’t need a respirator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order.'” Bahar said. “An ambulance was closed the day before. Can’t they be accused and arrested for it? I understand the fact that, you know, they can’t get their vegetables, but hello! We are talking about this disease that is much more contagious and worse than they thought. “

After that, Behar turned to Fox News and shot the hosts of the opinion for their comments throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They’re watching Fox more or less,” Behar told protesters. “Watch Lora Ingram, who wrote on Twitter “Time to get your freedom back”. And after the brilliant Jeanine Pirro. In early March, Trump warned that the rate of infection would decrease as the weather warmed up. I mean, they listen. Again, you’re saying I won’t get treatment if I get the virus? That is my question. “

Following is the tweet to which Behar refers:

Time to return to your freedom. https://t.co/gGbrMgrJcs

– Laura Ingraham (ngIngrahamAngle) April 15, 2020

And here you can see Pirro’s comments. A notable exception to Behar’s critique could be Tucker Carlson, which was praised last month by Meghan McCain to urge Trump to take the virus seriously.

Watch above via ABC.

