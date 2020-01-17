The Virginia Supreme Court upholds arms ban at the arms rally – Boston Herald

By DENISE LAVOIE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia Supreme Court enforced a ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally in the state capital next week, an event that the authorities feared could be erupted by violence from armed extremists.

Government Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency earlier this week and issued an executive order banning all weapons from the Capitol site in Richmond and saying that the state had received credible threats from “armed militias storming our Capitol” during an annual collection of arms rights . scheduled for Monday.

Gun-rights groups sued, but a Richmond judge on Thursday denied their request to lift the ban, citing statements from the US Supreme Court and other courts that the second right to change weapons is not unlimited. On Friday, the Supreme Court approved and enforced the ban.

Proposals for arms control were given a boost in Virginia after a city worker opened fire on colleagues in a municipal building in Virginia Beach in May, killing 12 people and injuring four others.

After Democrats who promised to introduce a whole series of new arms restrictions won a majority in the Virginia state legislature in November, arms rights groups started a fierce opposition campaign. More than 125 cities, towns and provinces have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” and promised to fight new weapons laws.

The annual rally sponsored by the gun-rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League – scheduled for Monday, which also includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day is – has attracted attention from militias, white supremacists and anti-government groups who have promised to send members to Virginia to protest against new gun laws.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged the state Supreme Court to enforce the prohibition of arms imposed by the governor, arguing that it was necessary to prevent a recurrence of deadly violence that broke out at a white nationalist meeting in Charlottesville in 2017. One woman was killed and more than 30 others were injured when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd. No one was injured by gunfire during the rally.

Gun rights groups argued that the ban would violate their second right to change weapons and their first freedom of modification.

___

Associated Press reporters Alan Suderman in Richmond; Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Mike Balsamo in Washington have contributed to this report.