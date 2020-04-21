The Virtual Parliament has a ‘big challenge,’ the House of Commons committee heard

OTTAWA – Getting a virtual parliament running will present some unique challenges MPs heard on Tuesday, including challenges not fully addressed when the House sits for the first time next week.

Speaker Anthony Rota addressed the MPs at the house work procedures and committees on Tuesday. The committee looks at how many functions of Parliament can be dealt with almost, as the outbreak of COVID-19 forces MPs to remain in the House of Commons.

Rota said that exclusion is a major obstacle to a functioning parliament.

“This presents many challenges for all members to fully participate in the performance of their duties,” he said.

Many home committees run almost exclusively during pandemics, but home management lacks the ability to run all 30 committees that usually meet to review issues and legislation.

“I believe it is important for us as members to recognize that this is a fact and recognize that not everything is possible during this pandemic,” Rota told fellow MPs.

House staff told the committee that they could run about 10 meetings a week with their current resource, but hope to add more capabilities.

The house voted Monday, in conservative objections, for a new schedule for the coming weeks that would provide an opportunity for the opposition to question the PM and ministers three days a week.

The plan is for Parliament to meet starting next Tuesday with a virtual session, then in person on Wednesday and, in the next weeks, a third sitting each week, roughly, on Thursday. The session will be dedicated to asking ministers and prime ministers about the government’s response to COVID-19.

Due to formal rules around the House of Commons, the sessions were not considered a question period, but rather a special committee meeting in which all MPs were considered members.

Speaker Anthony Rota: “I believe it is important that we as members recognize this as a fact and recognize that not everything is possible during this pandemic.”

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canada Press / File

Charles Robert, clerk of the House of Commons, said he did not believe the technology would allow all MPs to participate in the first sessions.

“We do not believe that we are in a position to allow a special committee to address the entirety of its membership,” he said.

Virtual sitters also silence hecklers and hail, usually a regular part of the question period. Some may find it interesting to see parts of the experience gone, but Robert says they are part of the tradition.

“One critical aspect that is really going to change is that the excitement that is part of our questioning era will be different in a virtual environment.”

Parliament’s motion passed on Monday empowers the home administration to limit the number of people who participate, but Robert said they are likely to leave it to the power of party whips.

Conservative MP John Brassard said it was clear that there were major problems that had to be worked out before the virtual situations were agreed upon.

“There are security issues. There are connectivity issues. There are procedural issues. There are privacy issues, all of these things need to be addressed.”

It presents many challenges

Many MPs have raised concerns about the speed of internet connection in their communities and their inability to use video conferencing software. Rota said there are also some MPs who are not as tech savvy as she likes.

“It’s a small minority, but they have the same rights to everyone.”

Brassard said this is part of why conservatives opposed the move to virtual seats and that issues had to be resolved before parliament was granted them.

“There’s a lot to consider, so I think the government and the other parties, the Bloc and the NDP, are really putting the cart on horseback.”

Liberal MPs on the home affairs committee have spent much of their testimony asking about the public health implications of people’s seats. Monday’s skeleton alone drew about 50 staff members who didn’t need to be together there, a figure that did not include security staff.

MP Omar Alghabra said politicians should do their best to set a good example and work from home as public health officials say.

“It is up to us as political leaders to follow that advice.”

I couldn’t help but notice that some members twisted the dress code a bit

The home committee is responsible for not only looking at the upcoming seats, but looking to see how the commons’ policies can be adapted to create more jobs.

MPs have the right to appear in house debates and speak for constituents and the law clearly states that there must be at least 20 MPs in the house to pass any law. Parliamentarians are also protected from any legal action for what they say in the House of Commons or Senate, but it is unclear if that right will be taken up in a virtual sitting.

Rota said there was much to consider and encouraged committee members to look at the whole picture for a fix that could serve both pandemics and a potential future emergency that could require parliament not to sit down. .

“Maybe how we do things and change our standing orders deserves a better education,” he said. “Once this is over they can go ahead and look at the different options that will keep parliament.”

Rota said he hoped virtual sitters could keep Parliament’s number of decorations at a standard sitting. He said he noticed at virtual committee meetings to this day, that some members had embraced the loosening of policies more than they should have.

“I couldn’t help but notice that some members twisted the dress code a little.”

The committee is expected to report on possible changes in mid-May.

• Email: rtumilty@postmedia.com | Twitter: ryantumilty