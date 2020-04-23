The virus killed World War I 100 years after twin deaths from Spanish flu

News Update –

A 100-year-old World War I veteran died of a new disease just over a hundred years after his brother was killed in 1918-19 Spanish flu. response, US media reports.

Philip Kahn fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and assisted with interim investigations following the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Newsday said Wednesday in his online letter.

Kahn and his twin Samuel were born in December 1919 and Samuel died of the Spanish flu shortly thereafter, the Long Island newspaper reported, citing his family.

His grandson Warren Zysman said Kahn had feared another serious illness at the time of his death.

“It’s something he’s brought up many times,” Zysman told CNN.

“I’m going to have a conversation with him. He’ll say to me, ‘I’ve been telling you history repeating itself, 100 years without a moment.'”

Kahn had experienced coronavirus-like cough before his death on April 17 and knew he would have it, Zysman told CNN.

“He’s been talking about his brother a lot in the past few days,” Zysman said.

Kahn enlisted in the United States Army’s Military Research Station in 1940, and after the United States entered the war he served in the Pacific – at the Battle of Iwo Jima and then to fire guns from Japan, Newsday said. He had put two copper stars together.

“War is dangerous,” he told Newsday on his 98th birthday in 2017.

“The soldiers were killed, but the civilians suffered too, and the women and children suffered the most.”

Kahn was buried Monday at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, Long Island, Newsday said.

Kahn was not the only person to die from the disease after losing a child to the 1918-19 Spanish flu.

A 96-year-old woman who died in San Antonio, Texas on April 14 lost an older sister to the disease worldwide, News4SA reported, although she never knew it. brother.

The most deadly pandemic in modern history, the Spanish flu has killed an estimated 50 million people and infected 500 million worldwide.

