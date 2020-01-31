The virus poses major challenges for Abe in view of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo

The outbreak of the corona virus poses countless challenges to the Japanese economy, including an important initiative by the Abe administration – the promotion of inbound tourism.

In recent years, inbound tourism has been one of the few sectors in which the long-stagnating Japanese economy has grown rapidly. High-ranking government officials, in particular head of cabinet Yoshihide Suga, have touted the country’s “exploding” entry tourism as a successful example of their “structural reform” deregulation initiatives.

In fact, until recently, everything seemed to be on track. The number of foreign tourists increased from 8.36 million in 2012 to 31.88 million in 2019. This is mainly due to the devaluation of the Yen and Suga’s initiative to simplify Japan’s visa requirements for tourists from other Asian countries, especially China.

Total foreign tourist spending in Japan also rose from an estimated 1.1 trillion yen to 4.8 trillion yen during the same period. Chinese tourists even spent 36.8 percent of total tourism spending in 2019, followed by Taiwanese with 11.4 percent and South Koreans with 11.4 percent 8.7 percent.

“It has been confirmed that the impact of entry tourism … will become one of the main growth drivers of the Japanese economy,” said the Japanese tourism agency in its 2018 white paper.

“By developing into a tourism-oriented country, we have created a large and robust industry that is driving regional revival across Japan,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe boasted in his keynote speech last January.

But this rosy vision of a “tourism-oriented country” has recently been questioned.

Since July, the number of South Korean tourists, who are usually the second largest ethnic group among visitors, has fallen by more than 50 percent as the nationalist mood in both countries increased over the delicate history and trade problems.

In December, 248,000 tourists came to Japan from the country, a decrease of 63.6 percent compared to the same month last year. Experts have already said that the Abe government has been unable to meet its goal of 40 million foreign tourists in 2020.

And then the corona virus hit. Beijing has taken the extraordinary step to ban all Chinese travel abroad with effect from January 27. As a result, the number of Chinese tourists, the largest group by nationality, is likely to drop dramatically.

Some experts believe the coronavirus crisis will continue for a few months, which may affect the Tokyo Olympics from July 24th – a nightmare for Abe who has tried to take advantage of the world’s biggest sporting event, to promote the Japanese economy and thereby continue to drum up support for its government.

According to a simulation by a medical team led by Gabriel Leung, dean of the Hong Kong University medical school, the number of infections in five Chinese megacities – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chongqing – would peak between late and late April and late In early May, which means that the crisis will continue beyond this period.

“At best, you would have something … where we go through spring into summer and then it subsides,” David Fisman, professor at the University of Toronto, was quoted in media reports.

During a meeting of the House of Lords’ Budget Committee on Wednesday, Motoyuki Fujii, member of the Liberal Democratic Party, pointed out that it took about six months to contain the SARS crisis (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003, which was caused by a similar virus caused and approximately 8,000 people were infected and killed 774 from November 2002 to August 2003.

The new corona virus, which was officially confirmed for the first time in Wuhan on December 31, has already infected and killed 213 at least 9,800 on Friday, according to the South China Morning Post.

“I am concerned. We now have exactly six months to go before the Olympic Games in July,” said Fujii.

“I want the government to do its utmost to remove the effects of the infectious disease up to the Olympics,” he added.

Seiko Hashimoto, Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said in his response that “measures against infectious diseases, including the new corona virus, are very important” to organize the event.

“I think security and a sense of security must be guaranteed to make the Tokyo Olympics successful,” said Hashimoto.

It is probably too early to predict effects on the Tokyo Games, as many important details of the new corona virus are still unknown.

However, the outbreak has also highlighted a legal loophole and Japan’s apparent unpreparedness to deal with serious outbreaks of infectious diseases in general.

Medical experts were shocked to learn that a carrier of the new coronavirus can also infect others during the incubation period if no symptoms are visible. However, the law does not allow quarantine officers to force a person who has no symptoms to undergo a medical test to determine whether that person has a specific infectious disease.

In fact, two Japanese citizens who arrived on a government-chartered plane from Haneda Airport in Wuhan on Wednesday refused to be tested for the virus. They went home from the airport and did not live in a government-run accommodation facility.

“Two people refused to take a virus test. We tried to convince them for hours, but there was no legally binding force. This is very unfortunate, ”Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted during a session of the Upper House Budget Committee on Thursday.

At a political level, a setback in the promotion of inbound tourism is likely to hit Abe hard as he tries to work out a legacy for his administration that started in December 2012. Abe to become president of the ruling LDP expires in September next year.

Its Abenomics policy mix consists of three main components: ultra-loose monetary policy easing by the Bank of Japan, aggressive government spending and structural economic reforms, particularly deregulation.

Many economists have viewed monetary easing and government spending as a temporary measure to save time given the increasing levels of central government debt.

Structural economic reforms, particularly deregulation, are key to sustainable growth, and promoting entry tourism has often been described as one of the few successful cases of Abe’s structural reform initiatives.