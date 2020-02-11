The visual artist from “Cats” criticizes James Corden and Rebel Wilson for “degrading” Oscars jokes

A visual effects artist working on cats criticized James Corden and Rebel Wilson for comments they made on Sunday evening (February 9) about the film’s VFX at the Oscars.

The co-stars took the opportunity to make fun of their own film at the Academy Awards last weekend.

Corden and Wilson wore their characters’ costumes from the much-despised film as they made fun of the bizarre visual effects used in the film.

“As actors of the movie cats, nobody knows more than we do how important good visual effects are,” they said with laughter and applause, before playing with the microphone stand and finally explaining the 1917 award winner.

Yves McCrae, who worked for Moving Pictures Company, a VFX house that worked on Cats, shared the latest clip on Twitter and struck back the actors.

“Hey guys, I haven’t seen all of the Oscars yet, but I assume these two were really great and thanked me for working 80 hours a week until I was released and the studio closed, right?” McCrae wrote last night on Twitter (February 10th).

This happened after the Visual Effects Society released a statement that shared their anger at the suggestion that unfavorable VFX scores were responsible for Cats’ disappointing box office results.

“When the producers presented the Oscar for Outstanding Visual Effects last night, they decided to make visual effects the punch line, and suggested that bad VFX was responsible for the poor performance of the film Cats,” said Monday. “The best visual effects in the world won’t compensate for a badly told story.”

He went on to say, “On a night of honoring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that the Academy made the visual effects a joke. This has put the global community of VFX experts at a disadvantage, who have done outstanding, challenging and visually stunning work to realize the filmmakers’ vision.

“Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to film entertainment and shouldn’t be presented as a too convenient scapegoat for a laugh.”

Director Tom Hooper previously defended the uproar about the film’s VFX, which began after the trailer’s release.

“I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal and it was obviously a much bigger deal than I thought,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Reading some of the comments was pretty entertaining.”

