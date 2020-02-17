[‘The Voice’ Coaches Sign up for Nick Jonas For General performance of ‘Jealous’ – Observe Now!]

Nick Jonas and his new co-workers teamed up for a exclusive efficiency of his song “Jealous“!
The 27-calendar year-old entertainer is the newest coach on The Voice, joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend.
The quartet of singers all sang a rendition of Nick‘s song, that will be viewed on the future season.
The Voice returns for it’s 18th time Upcoming Monday, February 24th, at eight/7c on NBC!
In situation you skipped it, it was formerly declared that Nick‘s brothers Joe and Kevin will be signing up for him as his battle advisors.
‘The Voice’ Coaches – “Jealous”