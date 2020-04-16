The Voice of America casts a massive shadow over Trump’s VOA attack

After the President Donald Trump went medieval to Voice of America in a coronavirus briefing, the store’s report on Trump’s comments was full of dry and not so subtle shade.

During the White House Special Coronavirus briefing, Trump repeatedly accused the VOA of accusing them of saying “disgusting” things about the United States and threatening to violently suspend Congress so that it could appoint a new leader. of the service overseeing VOA.

The attack was followed by a White House blog post accusing VOA of reinforcing Chinese “propaganda” and giving many alleged examples, but did not claim that the store was anti-American.

Trump’s attack put VOA in the awkward position of having to cover the president’s remarks, while also responding to them. They responded with a mixture of obvious pushback, some good facts and a reference to a murderer that all added to a close critique of Trump’s attempt against them.

Their report, “Trump threatens to force Congress to expel outstanding candidates,” contained real information about the historical basis for Trump’s threat to postpone Congress, noting the following:

The Constitution requires candidates for certain senior administrative positions to be confirmed by a majority in the Senate. However, in cases where Congress is not in session, the president may make an “appointment”, which expires if the candidate is not confirmed by the end of the next full session.

No president has ever exercised that power to dissolve Congress in Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution.

The report also cites Trump’s remarks about the candidate Michael Pack, noting that “Trump mentioned Pak by name (but misinterpreted the body that would lead the USAGM’s predecessor, the Broadcasting Board).”

The report did not mention Pack’s explicit party political leanings, referring only to him as a “documentary director.”

It also included a lengthy statement from the VOA Director Amanda Bennett, in which he officially said “judging by the way our audience goes up to us looking for information that can be based on this corona crisis, people believe in our mission. It’s hard work and it’s important work, maybe more than ever. “

And in an internal email, Bennett told VOA staff “not to distract from work in front of us” – a clear reference to Trump:

“For more than 75 years, VOA has been on a mission to tell the story of America abroad and bring objective, event-based information to places around the world that have no other access to it. As we have said for a long time, we are exporting the first amendment, “VOA director Amanda Bennett said in a statement.

In a subsequent email to VOA employees, Bennett added: “We have a lot of work to do. It is hard work and it is important work. Let’s not be detached from the work ahead of us. “

The VOA also strongly denied the White House’s allegations of coronation of the store – noting, for example, that its management had accused them of using “statistical data from the communist government to compare the death toll of China’s corona with America “, while in fact they mentioned the statistics of Johns Hopkins University that uses every media output.

But they also included a separate excerpt from The New York Times, which called the administration’s complaints about the VOA “strangely wide,” noting that the allegations leaked to the 75-year-old radio station seemed so hot that some readers were worried that had infiltrated the White House networks. “

