“The voice of blind people was not heard”: In the fight for audio ads

Imagine there is a way to reach hundreds of millions more people with your television advertising by not changing anything. Imagine being able to speak directly to the 3% of the U.S. population previously neglected by any other brand. Imagine increasing your media spending by only 0.0001% to increase your audience not only slightly but also significantly.

The magic strategy exists and lies in the economy of inclusion. If a company created an audio description of their next advertisement for British television, it would immediately reach another 2.2 million people – the community of legally blind or partially sighted consumers.

This group has been addressed by Hollywood and television studios for some time now via a switchable title that describes the content on the screen. For example, American cinemas are required by law to provide customers with limited vision with headphones with audio description, while most of the Netflix catalog can be viewed with the additional note turned on.

So far, however, advertising has largely ignored the needs of blind people who do not reveal a visual gag, a clever camera or, in some cases, the completely silent logo of a brand.

Ignorance of this problem is so deeply rooted in today’s TV advertising industry that even those closest to the problem have not fully understood its impact until recently.

Sumaira Latif, P & G’s market leader in accessibility, has traveled the professional world since retinitis pigmentosa blinded her before adulthood. Only when she looked at an ad for P & Gs Flash in 2016 did she realize that the entire motif would be lost for the visually impaired population.

“It’s about a dog in a clean white kitchen,” she recalls. “He shakes off the mud and it gets dirty again and he sings Queen Flash Gordon. This is the fun part – this is the dog that sings – but I couldn’t see it. I didn’t understand the joke. I didn’t know what the fun was about.

“Then I got the inspiration to add audio descriptions to all of our ads.”

An audio ad is visually identical to a regular spot – the only difference is the title that is played behind it. The original audio is reproduced at a slightly lower level, while a speaker describes the action that is not communicated through sounds and speech.

This narrative can include setting the scene, introducing the characters (such as “the bad guy”, “a mother” or “Sarah Michelle Geller” in the case of a Olay ad from last year) and explaining the movements of the cast.

When an ad has audio descriptions, it suddenly becomes “something I’m very interested in because I feel part of a broader society: I can understand the ad like everyone else.”

Scripting a display described by audio is difficult to master. Unlike in the cinema, where scenes can continue for minutes without a change in action, the narrators of TV spots have to summarize every shot and action in a 30-second spot – and do everything they can to avoid damaging the original dialogue.

Other aspects of communication must also be considered. For example, in the United States, the National Federation of the Blind, which is responsible for audio description, is used to provide access to “critical information that has not yet been released,” said Chris Danielsen, director of public relations for the organization.

“Examples … are emergency warnings, telephone numbers, product warnings, product names and brands as well as other screen texts that contain important information such as symptoms, side effects, warnings and other data.”

In the UK, audio-advertised ads are checked by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) according to its own guidelines.

For example, the ASA notes that “the audio description should contain all the essential visual elements, for example screen text that qualifies spoken statements”.

However, it’s not necessarily bureaucratic mandates like this that keep advertisers from creating audio description creatively. While the cost of creating a separate audio track as described, according to Latif, “peanuts … averaged 0.0001% of the media plan”, marketers can understand what is required to create a title without knowing that there are companies like Deluxe Media and BTI Studios that specialize in writing, recording, and even automating comments.

And the blind people’s demand for such advertising was not surprising.

“No consumer will ask for advertising,” admits Latif. “So no blind consumer will ask for the description.”

But since P&G is asking for it, things have changed.

Latif secured the buy-in for audio ads from her employer – the largest advertiser in the world – when she went straight to the place where she felt that the “voice of blind people was not heard”: the boardroom ,

She presented her case to Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, who asked her to describe a P&G commercial with the blind Paralympian Lex Gillette.

“We received the audio ad in 24 hours and deleted it in about a week,” says Latif. “It really helps – recognizing at the top level of the company that this is basically the right thing to grow your business and become more inclusive.”

Unfortunately, the Lex Gillette ad described with audio could only be viewed online, as there was no separate audio description track in the networks in which the ad was broadcast.

This is the biggest obstacle to the broadcasting of audio commercials: The “pipes” required to broadcast a separate audio track are usually switched off by networks in advertising breaks.

This means that even blind people who watch TV while programming with the audio description switched on cannot listen in. This cannot be guaranteed even if an advertiser has produced an audio-described track broadcast on every network with which it has bought media.

A number of networks have addressed the technical issues associated with giving advertisers access to their audio description pipe. In the UK, Channel 4 now offers the service for commercial breaks on E4, More4, 4Seven, Film4 and its flagship channel in the “majority” of the UK.

ITV already broadcast its first described high-definition audio ad in 2017 – a spot for P & G’s Fairy Liquid. Since then, ITV has been offering this technology to other advertisers.

Bill Brown, ITV Head of Media Standards, explained the challenges in implementing the features.

“We had to do technical upgrades before we could operationally deploy the new service, including thorough end-to-end testing, before it went live,” he says.

“Second, change management and process issues had to be addressed to ensure that key stakeholders went on the trip with us and that operational staff knew exactly what to do. The other factor that we had to protect ourselves from was to ensure that we did not introduce a significant risk into our end-to-end content supply chain. ‘

Latif has worked closely with the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) in recent years to persuade brands to add audio descriptions to buyers’ ads. Sonali Rai, head of the institute’s audio description technology, notes the progress. In 2019, she said: “John Lewis, Tesco, eBay, KFC, Asda, M&S, Innocent and others have worked hard to ensure that their TV campaigns are accessible to people who rely on audio description to watch TV enjoy.”

“RNIB appreciates the challenges of adding audio descriptions to ads,” adds Rai, “but there is enough experience in the field today to look for creative opportunities and make content accessible to people with vision loss.”

A number of base groups were created to simplify the implementation of audio descriptions for brands and broadcasters. In the W3C community, the Audio Description Community Group and the Timed Text Working Group are made up of experts from the media and supplier community who are currently working on creating an open standard exchange format for the audio description.

“The focus of the work is not specifically on action plans that relate to a specific genre of content, such as describing audio ads. Rather, the aim is to improve interoperability between tools throughout the workflow for creating and distributing audio descriptions in order to simplify and reduce the cost of describing all content in general, ”explains Nigel Megitt, co-chair and executive product manager of the group at BBC.

In the meantime, companies like Dom Bourne’s transcription company Take 1 are experimenting with AI to further reduce the cost of advertisers interested in audio descriptions. This means that a script can be spoken by a synthetic but “natural sounding” bot, eliminating the cost of a speaker and speeding up the process.

The US market appears to be less excited about making audio ads a standard for buying media.

In its last congress report on the current status of video description, the National Broadcasting Association (NAB) only dealt with the topic of advertising in connection with increasing income. The question of whether the audio description of more primetime shows would lead to more ad sales.

NAB has no position on the audio description of commercials, a spokesman confirmed. Anecdotally, not many of the ads described by audio seem to reach American audiences.

“At the moment, the only advertisement I know that is sometimes described with an audio description is film and show trailers, and this is rare, although Apple TV + has an audio description for all previews of the original content,” says Danielsen.

“In the last time I was in a theater that regularly has an audio description for the films shown, I have heard exactly two audio descriptions for the description of a trailer via a cinema headset.”

But now P&G has demonstrated its campaign power in the UK market. American broadcasters could follow soon. The world’s largest advertiser now uses audio to describe all of its ads in the US, UK and Spain, and gently pressures the networks “to have these pipes ready when we want to send our content through them”.

“We are on the way to expanding this process and making it sustainable,” says Latif. “But there is a lot of educational work to do.”

Once the infrastructure is in place in the US, UK and Spain, the small task is to open these broadcaster pipelines in any other market – or at least in the other 177 countries where P&G products are available.

And then there is the monumental but necessary challenge of lobbying against the unequal streaming industry. Despite its roots in the digital arena, none of The Drum broadcasters spoke to approved advertisers who were able to place audio ads on their proprietary streaming platforms.

Facebook has not built the technology into the infrastructure either. However, it is understood that the network would like to build such a system. It has already developed automatic alternate text and custom alternate text on Instagram that people with visual impairments can “hear” a photo and its caption.

P & G and Latif are facing a daunting task, as the advertising measures described by Audio have so far been slow to implement.

But she is determined to make this happen, and she knows only too well what it is like to miss a shared cultural experience. And now she has a blueprint of her experience in the UK – working with local organizations for the blind, getting in touch with broadcasters and talking to other advertisers.

“My vision is to do this as much as possible,” she says. “The challenge is not that P&G doesn’t want to do this, but that we really can’t do it alone.”