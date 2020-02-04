The voice of the Baseball Hall of Fame that Derek Jeter did not choose remains anonymous

NEW YORK – The only baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Honor chose to keep his or her vote private.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballot papers of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots include the old captain of New York Yankees.

Jeter was in vote on 396 of 397 ballot papers announced January 21, chosen together with slugger Larry Walker. They will be inaugurated on July 26 in the Cooperstown Hall, along with catcher Ted Simmons and head of late players’ association Marvin Miller, who were chosen by the committee for the modern era in November.

Mariano Rivera, Jeter’s Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous choice last year when he was on all 425 ballot papers.

The BBWAA decided in 2011 that Hall ballots should be made public, but was rejected by the Hall’s board of directors, which instead included an option for each voter to decide whether to release his or her ballot. Since 2012, every voter can tick a box on the ballot to make it public two weeks after the number of votes.

The percentage of public ballots issued by the BBWAA was about the same this year (79.3%) as before (79.5%).

Ryan Thibodaux’s voice tracker provides a list of 331 ballot papers (83.4%), including five that are anonymous, and all including Jeter.