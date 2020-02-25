‘the-voice’-time-18-contestant-megan-danielle-wows-kelly-clarkson-with-adele’s-‘remedy’

Meet up with Megan Danielle!

The 17-year-previous from Ga done a rendition of Adele‘s “Remedy” for her audition in front of the coaches, and bought a chair convert from Kelly Clarkson.

When Kelly requested who her musical inspirations were being, Megan replied that Kelly was in fact an inspiration for her.

Megan is a significant faculty student, and she also operates as a waitress at a cafe with her mom.

“I just want to say thank you to every person! Thank you God! This has transformed my life permanently. #TeamKelly Blue heartGlowing star,” Megan shared on Twitter just after the episode aired.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5GglQQTiag0" width="500"></noscript>