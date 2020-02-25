‘The Voice’ Time 18 Contestant Megan Danielle Wows Kelly Clarkson With Adele’s ‘Remedy’

By
David Keith
-
‘the-voice’-time-18-contestant-megan-danielle-wows-kelly-clarkson-with-adele’s-‘remedy’

Mon, 24 February 2020 at 11: 33 pm

'The Voice' Season 18 Contestant Megan Danielle Wows Kelly Clarkson With Adele's 'Remedy'

Meet up with Megan Danielle!

The 17-year-previous from Ga done a rendition of Adele‘s “Remedy” for her audition in front of the coaches, and bought a chair convert from Kelly Clarkson.

When Kelly requested who her musical inspirations were being, Megan replied that Kelly was in fact an inspiration for her.

Megan is a significant faculty student, and she also operates as a waitress at a cafe with her mom.

“I just want to say thank you to every person! Thank you God! This has transformed my life permanently. #TeamKelly Blue heartGlowing star,” Megan shared on Twitter just after the episode aired.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB