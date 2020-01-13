The volcano erupts near Manila and causes the villagers to flee. The airports have to be closed

Loading...

TAGAYTAY, PHILIPPINES – A small volcano near the Philippine capital that attracts tourists because of its picturesque location in a lake that was flooded by a massive cloud of ash and steam on Sunday. This led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forced Manila International Airport to close.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the Taal volcano in Batangas province, south of Manila, blew up steam, ashes and pebbles at a height of 10 to 15 km, resulting in a dramatic escalation of its growing unrest, that started last year.

The Vulcanology Institute raised the Taal hazard level by three levels to Level 4 on Sunday, indicating that “a dangerous eruption can occur within hours or days,” said Renato Solidum, who heads the Vulcanology Institute. Level 5, the highest level, means that a dangerous eruption is occurring and may affect a larger area.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but authorities have attempted to evacuate more than 6,000 villagers from an island in the middle of a lake where the volcano is located and tens of thousands more from nearby coastal towns. Around 300,000 people were to be brought to safety overnight in Batangas and over the next few days.

“We asked people in high-risk areas, including the volcanic island, to evacuate before a possible dangerous eruption,” said Solidum.

Renelyn Bautista, a 38-year-old housewife who was among thousands of residents who had fled Laurel City in Batangas Province, said she had a safety trip to Taal with her two children, including a 4-month-old baby Easily erupted from home and shook the floor.

“We hurried when the air became muddy due to the ash fall and smelled of gunpowder,” Bautista said on the phone.

Fallen ash covered the runways at Manila International Airport on Sunday evening. All departing and arriving international and domestic flights have been suspended “due to volcanic ash near the airport” and near flight routes, the Philippines Civil Aviation Authority said.

Taal is about 60 km south of Manila.

Aviation officials also ordered the closure of Clark International Airport north of the capital after ashes fell in the region. Authorities are considering diverting flights to unaffected airports outside of Manila.

Norwegian Tonny Roger, who flew to the Philippines to visit his wife, said he was not happy that his flight back to Norway had been canceled, but thought of the good side.

“Well, I can see myself more. I’m going to go back to her now, ”he told The Associated Press at Manila International Airport.

The Vulcanology Institute reminded the public that the small island on which the volcano is located is a “permanent danger zone”, although there have been fishing villages there for years. She urged the nearby coastal communities to “take precautionary measures and monitor possible seawater disruption in connection with the ongoing unrest.”

Severe to mild ash falls were reported in cities several kilometers from the volcano, and officials advised residents to stay indoors and wear masks and goggles for safety reasons. Drivers were hampered by poor visibility that was worsened by rainy weather.

Hotels, shopping centers and restaurants line a highland road along a ridge overlooking the lake and volcano in Tagaytay, an important tourist area that could be hit by a major eruption.

Authorities saw a swarm of earthquakes, some of which struggled with rumbling noises, and a slight bloating of parts of the 311-meter-high volcano before the steam-powered explosion on Sunday.

Classes in a large number of cities were suspended on Monday, including Manila, to avoid health risks from ash fall.

As one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, Taal is one of the two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines that lie along the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

About 20 typhoons and other major storms also hit the Philippines, which lies between the Pacific and the South China Sea, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

