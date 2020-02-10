The Wailers announce the Bluesfest 2020 shows

Legendary reggae group The Wailers announced a number of Australian shows this April when they were down under to play the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

The long-time backing band of late Bob Marley, The Wailers, was added to the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 lineup on February 6 last week – which would have been Marley’s 75th birthday.

The cast of Aston Barrett Jr., Tyrone Downie, Glen DaCosta and Josh David Barrett will perform songs from Marley’s best-of-album “Legend”, which remains the best-selling reggae album ever.

Watch the Wailers perform “Three Little Birds” below:

The run begins with a special performance on Easter Monday in Brisbane at The Triffid, known as “Triffid Reggae Day”.

After that the band will perform in Thirroul, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets for the tour will be sold through Bluesfest Touring this Wednesday (February 12th) at 10:00 AM AEDT.

In addition to The Wailers, bands like Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Patti Smith and Lenny Kravitz will play the Bluesfest this year. Alanis Morissette, who joined the cast last month, will play her classic album “Jagged Little Pill” in full.

Patti Smith recently added stations to her bluesfest shows. During her stay in the city, she will also talk to the respected Australian songwriter Paul Kelly at the Sydney Writers’ Festival 2020.

The Australian tour dates for the Wailers 2020 are:

Byron Bay, Blues Festival (April 12th)

Brisbane the Triffid (13)

Thirroul, Anita’s Theater (15)

Hotel in Newcastle, Cambridge (16)

Sydney Subway Theater (17)

Melbourne, Forum Theater (18)