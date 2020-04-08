The Waimanalo Park project was again focused on health issues

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Kirk Caldwell

announced this Tuesday

the construction project

at Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo will be placed on hold after expressing concern about the rally of protesters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I support the First Amendment rights of all members of our community, but I am very much concerned with the rally during this time,” Caldwell said in a statement. “Therefore, the

In order to allow people to focus on staying at home during this time, I will pause this project while we consult with the appropriate entities. We will continue to consult with officials from SHPD (State Historic Preservation Division) and Oahu Burial Council. “

Caldwell was criticized

to resume construction during the health crisis and while residents are under orders to stay home to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, which has grown

410 cases in Hawaii after 23 new cases were announced Tuesday.

Construction of a

The $ 1.43 million project, which involves an 11-stall parking lot and what Caldwell calls a “grass field” where gatherings and cultural activities can take place, was originally part of the Phase I of the 2012 Waimanalo Bay Park master plan. .

Honolulu City Council President Ikaika Anderson, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green and

Honolulu councilor Kym Pine was among the elected officials who called on the mayor to stop construction.

Earlier in the day, Caldwell reported that a 3-inch “iwi fragment” was found on the construction site Monday, and work was stopped in the vicinity of the find. He said he had met with SHPD officials and that construction was allowed to continue with an area protection zone.

Much of the opposition to the project came from Native Hawaiian activists who want to preserve the 74-acre Sherwood Forest, where about 100 iwi kupuna, or ancestral bones, were found.

An on-site archaeological survey Monday located fragments of bones during construction.

“We stopped working immediately and examined the bone. We got an osteologist out there to actually confirm that he was human,” said Paul Cleghorn, former archaeologist for Pacific Legacy, a cultural resource management firm doing archaeological monitoring for the project.

Cleghorn said an on-site meeting among Pacific Legacy, SHPD, a city representative and some community members Tuesday led to the decision to leave the bone in place. He was secured in a “soaking boxing” and covered in sand.

He said it’s a temporary solution where they can “treat it respectfully and leave it alone for now, until we can figure out how to … deal with it, how to treat it appropriately.”

Cleghorn said the bone fragments were not modern, but probably “pre-contact historical early-age.”

Save our Sherwood President Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo, who has been at Sherwood Forest all day Tuesday, said stopping the construction was the right thing to do, but that the project should be treated altogether.

“We urge the city to stop and abandon more professions in our Kupuna iwi by stopping the Phase I

construction forever, ”Kamakea-Ohelo said in a statement. “We also hope that the city will do everything in its power to protect the site to ensure the iwi remain quiet until the next steps are determined.”

Tracy Newman of friends at Sherwood Forest said Caldwell’s decision to stop construction was too late.

“We had 12 feet of greenery Sunday. he said. “I think he’s a criminal.”

He said it was “political suicide” for Caldwell to continue with the project during a health crisis.