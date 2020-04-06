The Walking Dead boss teases Maggie’s return to the season 10 finale

The Walking Dead showroom teased the details of Maggie Ree’s return as she prepares for her next appearance in the season 10 finale.

The first character, Lauren Coan, appeared in Season 9 of the AMC show before heading to another survivor community after the release of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Maggie will return to the series regular role in Season 11, though the upcoming 10th season finale means her re-entry into the show.

The Walking Dead. Credit: AMC

Now Showrunner Angela Kang has explained that the finale will finally give fans the answer that she intended.

Talking about the episode, she told Entertainment Weekly: “We will see some more new characters that they are showing this season and we will see another epic conflict that we have been watching all season with Survivors and Whispers.

“And we’ll see that Maggie … We’ll find out what happened to her and what it means to our group.”

Maggie’s return was also teased in the trailer for the finale after this weekend’s episode (April 5), revealing that she had found a note stating what had happened since her departure.

Fans of the show will have to wait longer than expected to see the finale after it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and this penultimate episode of “The Tower” is effectively acting as a mini-finale this weekend.

However, Kang recently explained that they were “very, very close” to completing the episode before the pandemic stopped working.

“We usually deliver episodes for a big VFX episode about two weeks before we air, so we ended up being about a week and a half when California closed,” she said.

“So the remoteness goes on – these are effects that can be completed, but even after it’s done, there are stills to lay, there is a color process that requires refinement of the machines, and we usually do a sound job. The Warner Bros. scene. It is a very sophisticated VFX equipment that cannot be easily transferred to a foreign home overnight. “