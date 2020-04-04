The Walking Dead is very, very close to the season 10 finale

According to the boss of the show, “Dead” is very close to the end of the season finale.

The long-running AMC drama is set to air the next episode of The Tower this weekend. Scheduled Final: A certain doom could not be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thus, the Tower is scheduled to be broadcast as an alternate finale of the season, in the future, “Official Fool” will be the only one.

Speaking to ComicBook, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that the show’s visual effects team is “very, very close” to finishing a certain thought when ordered to suspend work due to a pandemic.

“We usually deliver episodes for a big VFX episode about two weeks before we air, so we ended up being about a week and a half at the time when California closed,” Kang added.

Norman Redus in The Walking Dead. Credit: Jays Downs / AMC / Hollywood Archives

“So the remoteness goes on – these are effects that can be completed, but even after it’s done, there are stills to lay, there is a color process that requires refinement of the machines, and we usually do a sound job. The Warner Bros. scene. It is a very sophisticated VFX equipment that cannot be easily transferred to a foreign home overnight. “

Kang said the team behind the show was “very, very close” to the episode’s end, adding, “I think really by the time the world is safe for people to start going out, maybe everything with VFX is done, and then there are just a few processes that can take place very quickly. “

Meanwhile, the star of the show Norman Reed “hated” the development of Negan’s hero, revealed an actor who shows Negan.

A squeeze series about The Walking Dead is currently running – that’s all we know so far.