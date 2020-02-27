‘the-walking-dead’:-jeffrey-dean-morgan’s-wife-reacts-to-his-character’s-peculiar-sexual-intercourse-scene

The spouse of The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has responded to a scene in which he sleeps with a zombie mask-sporting leader.

Hilarie Burton Morgan (A person Tree Hill) waited till their kids were being asleep to tune into the episode – which drew a good deal of comments on the internet – and stated that only her partner could make such a scene “kinda hot”.

“Watched @thewalkingdead just after the children fell asleep past night. This scene!!!



Ol’ daddy has a way of wanting at a gal, and it is Lovable! Only YOU could have made that situation kinda scorching, @jeffreydeanmorgan ! Hahahaha. Prepping my personal zombie flesh mask now. #neganswife” she wrote in an Instagram put up.

Morgan portrays Negan in the sequence. The episode in issue, titled ‘Squeeze’, ended with the Whisperer leader Alpha foremost him out into the wood where by he considered she was likely to execute him.

Instead, Alpha “rewards” him by undertaking the dirty with him in the woods in the center of the day (dirty is the suitable word: her mask is designed of the flesh of an undead human becoming, which she retains carrying).

The hookup was Negan’s “crass reward” for determining Gamma (Thora Birch) as a spy inside the Whisperer camp.

The Going for walks Dead airs Sundays in the US on AMC and Mondays on FOX in the Uk. You can also catch up on the clearly show via NOW Television set.