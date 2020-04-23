The Walking Dead producer announces a delay in the season 10 finale

Executive producer Greg Nicater’s finale is postponed to the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and plans for season 11.

Earlier, AMC announced that it would not be able to complete post-production work on the 16th and final episode of the Walking Dead season 10 in the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the uncertainty about the length of the current outage around the world, AMC and the Walking Dead have said they are unable to confirm when the season 10 finale, “The Separate Doom,” is complete and ready to air.

Greg Nicotera, who directed the episode, told Den of Geek: “I mean, a post-production trick that many don’t understand, there are so many small refinements and last-minute decorations.”

Problem: Enemy Attacks in the Premiere of “The Walking Dead” Season 10 of “The Lines We Cross”. Credit: Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Nicotera, also the show’s head of cosmetic effects and executive producer, continued: “You have to make post-production sound, and you have to make music, and then you have to go in and make a color clock to make sure every shot of the color scene is timed to they looked like they were from the same scene …

“You have to do a quality check to make sure the frame doesn’t look like a Starbucks cup.” There are many fine-tuning elements that happen within two to three weeks of an episode being broadcast. “

He added: “So we were right after the episode was over when everyone had to stop. And you don’t like doing a lot of things remotely. I looked at all the visuals that came when we shot because there were a lot of finale VFX and everything looked great.

“The only thing is to wait until we can mix all the ingredients. I don’t know when it will be. But I think after people get a chance to get back to work, it might be a week and a half or two weeks good settings “.

Although he does not know when AMC will eventually come out of his mind, Nicatera feels confident that it will turn out: “This is a great episode,” he teased. “I’m very proud of it, so I can’t wait to see it.”

‘The Walking Dead’. Credit: Gene Page / AMC

As for when production may increase in Season 11 (not to mention the premiere season of “Walking Dead: World Beyond” and Season 6 of “Fear the Walking Dead”), Nicatera is equally in the dark.

“The good news is that writers are distracted,” he says. “So fingers crossed that by the time we start production, we are ready to go through all our scripts or many scripts. Television is tricky because you have to give writers room time to break the story. As soon as you enter production and the boat leaves the dock , you will hold on for dear life. “

Nicotera stated: “I think the plan is to try to reach the scenarios as far as possible, and as soon as we get into production, many problems and many hiccups will be refined and ready to go.”

Episode 15, The Tower aired on April 15 as the finale of the previous episode, leaving a pivot that casts doubt on the fate of several key characters.

The trailer for the finale sees the return of Maggie’s beloved character, which has only been seen in hallucinations in Season 10 so far.