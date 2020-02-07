‘The Walking Dead’ reveals another survivor of the cave in new season 10 images

New images released before The Walking Dead’s mid-season return appear to have uncovered another survivor who followed the cliffhanger who saw the team cornered by the undead in a cave.

In the mid-season finale, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) were all surrounded after trying to locate the hiker horde.

#TheWalkingDead is back! February 23rd, 9pm ET / PT I’ve been told this is an exclusive picture! Is it? Have you seen it anywhere else? #TWD #AMC pic.twitter.com/wQEa3qVaNx

– Melissa McBride (@mcbridemelissa) February 5, 2020

However, the last pictures from the second half of the current season showed some characters participating in the hill battle – which apparently confirmed that Daryl, Carol, Aaron and Kelly will survive the cave.

Now newly released images show Jerry also participating in the battle, which means that Magna and Connie are now the only characters whose safety is potentially at risk.

Grab your plates because we offer more fresh looks from #TheWalkingDead 10B. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xk8xvbPcqh

– The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 5, 2020

In December, the family of a deceased stuntman for the show, who died after an accident while filming an episode of The Walking Dead, was found to receive $ 8.6 million from a U.S. jury.

John Bernecker suffered serious head injuries when he fell on a concrete floor while filming a stunt in 2017. He died two days later at the Atlanta, Georgia hospital.

AMC confirmed the news: “We are sad that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, sustained serious injuries in a tragic accident on the set.”

Jeff Harris, the lawyer who represents Bernecker’s parents, claimed that her son’s death was “completely avoidable”.

“There are dozens of different ways this stunt could have been dropped, but there were simply no plans for it,” he said according to the deadline.