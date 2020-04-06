The Walking Dead Season 10 final trailer: Fans’ favorite character returns in the final episode

The extended trailer for the next part of Walking Dead will set things up for the final result in a brilliant season.

* Spoilers are being tracked – you have been warned *

From the final moments of Episode 15, which sees Beta (Ryan Horst) lead a group of ghosts to the Blue Tower where our heroes are stationed, the trailer shows everyone preparing for battle.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

This has been demonstrated by the father of Gabriel (Seth Gliam) and has led many Twitter users to express their concern about the safety of the priest (however, one line seems to indicate that The death of one large comic book can be reserved for another). Character).

Elsewhere, the trailer reveals the identity of the mysterious character, Harun (Ross Markund) and Alden (Callan McAulif), as well as Eugene (Josh McDadritt), Yumiko (Ilanor Matsura), Iskil (Harry Python) and Princess Extra. New (Paula Lazarus) on the way to meet Stephanie.

Read more

This is the end of the trailer, which is the biggest surprise, because we showed Maggie for the first time since she went in the same episode with Andrew Lincoln in the ninth season.

He is said to have read a letter containing the tragic events of the Whisperer War, including the deaths of three close friends of him – Jesus (Tom Pine), Tara (Alana Masterson) and Anid (Kitin Nakon).

“The finale explains where Maggie has been,” Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

Kohan first appeared in the second season of the show in 2011.

Left created with Sketch.

Created just with Sketch.

1/15 Sophia is a walker

When: Chapter Two, Part 7

what will happen? Most of the first half of this season is about Sophia, Carol’s missing daughter (Melissa McBride). It turns out that he was imprisoned as a zombie in Herschel’s warehouse.

AMC Studios

15/2 Shin moves again

When: Chapter Two, Part 12

what will happen? When Carl (Chandler Riggs) shot down to protect his father from Shin Miaus (John Brental), viewers were shocked to see him turn into a walker despite not being bitten. All In any case, they become infected with the virus and become infected.

AMC Studios

15.3 Lori dies in childbirth

When: Chapter Three, Part Four

what will happen? Larry (Sarah Wayne Callies) gets to work as soon as Walker is released from prison. Unfortunately, he doesn’t do it the way he does, making Carl’s son the one who shoots him in the head. Being in the same episode where T-Dog (IronE Singleton) died doesn’t help.

AMC Studios

15/4 The governor kills Herschel

When: Chapter Four, Part Eight

what will happen? After the arrest of Mykonos (Danaei Gorira) and Herschel (Scott Wilson), the governor returns to prison for a show in prison. Rick tries to argue with him – but the governor starts a war when he decides to deceive the poor old Herschel.

AMC Studios

5/15 “Look at the flowers”

When: Chapter Four, Episode 14

what will happen? In an independent episode of the fourth season of the play, Carol is forced to take serious action when a young teenager, Lizzie, kills her sister Mika, believing that she lives as a zombie. Realizing that Lizzie’s deprived mind is endangering the people around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl’s head and tells her to “look at the flowers,” pulls the trigger and pulls back the tears.

AMC Studios

6/15 Rick turns wild

When: Chapter 4, Episode 16

what will happen? Surrounded by a group of red pedophiles, Rick takes matters into his own hands, which are embraced by a group of red pacifists. Rick takes matters into his own hands – pulling a piece out of the neck of the previous leader. To stain another and cruelly another in the stomach. . This is one of the most moving moments of the characters, which at this stage of the show blurs the lines between heroism and malice.

AMC Studios

15/15 is eaten

When: Chapter Five, Part Two

what will happen? Terminus’ threat is reinforced when we ignore the fact that they only kidnapped Bob (Larry Gilliard, Jr.) but that they slowly ate him into the body.

AMC Studios

8/15 Beth bites it

When: Chapter Five, Part Eight

what will happen? Beth (Emily Keane) is abducted and taken to a memorial hospital run by Atlanta police. Having to stand up to his will, the group – including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) – eventually find him, only to be accidentally shot in the head by his shoe. The worst thing? His sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just come out.

AMC Studios

9/15 False death of Glenn

When: Chapter Six, Part Three

what will happen? With so many walkers on their way back to Alexandria, Glenn (Steven Eun) and Nicholas find themselves trapped in an alley. By climbing to a veterinarian, the two are surrounded by ghosts and have no significant escape. Nicholas pulled out his gun and told Glenn, “Thanksgiving,” before firing on his head, and his imperfect body dragged Glenn under the Walker Hole. Despite the episode that leads you to believe that he died, four episodes later emerged that he managed to crawl over passers-by on the bodies of Nicholas, which had angered fans.

AMC Studios

15.10 Carl catches a bullet

When: Chapter Six, Part 9

what will happen? The sixth season returns with a dramatic return in the middle of the season when a symbolic moment of graphic novels comes to life: Carl catches a bullet.

AMC Studios

11/15 Richun

When: Chapter Six, Episode 10

what will happen? Following Carl’s stress that a bullet survives, Rick and Mishun realize that they have nothing more in common than friendship. It was a comic book diversion that disarmed a number of fans of the show and was a relationship that continues to this day to shape the series’ DNA.

AMC Studios

12/15/15 kills Negan Ibrahim

When: Chapter Seven, Part One

what will happen? The seventh season opened wildly because we found out that Ibrahim (Michael Qudlitz) was at the opposite end of the baseball bat. “Kill my nuts,” the soldier said as he rained on Lucille as the leader of the rescuers, so that nothing but a crab was left.

AMC Studios

13/15 Glenn’s real death

When: Chapter Seven, Part One

what will happen? … That’s not all. Negan decides to punish the group once again after Darrell watches. Unexpectedly, he shook Lucy around poor Glenn’s head. He manages with his eyes out, “I’ll find you, Maggie.” He finishes before Negan finishes, ending Glenn’s life.

AMC Studios

14/15 Shiva

When: Chapter Seven, Part Two

what will happen? At a time when comic book readers never expected to appear on the big screen, we encounter Shiva – a living and breathtaking tiger belonging to the leader of the royal kingdom, Ezekiel (Python’s thorn). “I don’t know what works best,” Carol said.

AMC Studios

15/15 Carl dies

When: Chapter 8, Part 9

what will happen? Before we missed a episode of Walker with a Walker series, fans were shocked to learn that Carl was actually moving a little by Walker and was slowly injuring him. This was the biggest deviation from the comics, and the fans were unanimously upset.

AMC Studios

1/15 Sophia is a walker

When: Chapter Two, Part 7

what will happen? Most of the first half of this season is about Sophia, Carol’s missing daughter (Melissa McBride). It turns out that he was imprisoned as a zombie in Herschel’s warehouse.

AMC Studios

15/2 Shin moves again

When: Chapter Two, Part 12

what will happen? When Carl (Chandler Riggs) shot down to protect his father from Shin Miaus (John Brental), viewers were shocked to see him turn into a walker despite not being bitten. All In any case, they become infected with the virus and become infected.

AMC Studios

15.3 Lori dies in childbirth

When: Chapter Three, Part Four

what will happen? Larry (Sarah Wayne Callies) gets to work as soon as Walker is released from prison. Unfortunately, he doesn’t do it the way he does, making Carl’s son the one who shoots him in the head. Being in the same episode where T-Dog (IronE Singleton) died doesn’t help.

AMC Studios

15/4 The governor kills Herschel

When: Chapter Four, Part Eight

what will happen? After the arrest of Mykonos (Danaei Gorira) and Herschel (Scott Wilson), the governor returns to prison for a show in prison. Rick tries to argue with him – but the governor starts a war when he decides to deceive the poor old Herschel.

AMC Studios

5/15 “Look at the flowers”

When: Chapter Four, Episode 14

what will happen? In an independent episode of the fourth season of the play, Carol is forced to take serious action when a young teenager, Lizzie, kills her sister Mika, believing that she lives as a zombie. Realizing that Lizzie’s deprived mind is endangering the people around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl’s head and tells her to “look at the flowers,” pulls the trigger and pulls back the tears.

AMC Studios

6/15 Rick turns wild

When: Chapter 4, Episode 16

what will happen? Surrounded by a group of red pedophiles, Rick takes matters into his own hands, which are embraced by a group of red pacifists. Rick takes matters into his own hands – pulling a piece out of the neck of the previous leader. To stain another and cruelly another in the stomach. . This is one of the most moving moments of the characters, which at this stage of the show blurs the lines between heroism and malice.

AMC Studios

15/15 is eaten

When: Chapter Five, Part Two

what will happen? Terminus’ threat is reinforced when we ignore the fact that they only kidnapped Bob (Larry Gilliard, Jr.) but that they slowly ate him into the body.

AMC Studios

8/15 Beth bites it

When: Chapter Five, Part Eight

what will happen? Beth (Emily Keane) is abducted and taken to a memorial hospital run by Atlanta police. Having to stand up to his will, the group – including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) – eventually find him, only to be accidentally shot in the head by his shoe. The worst thing? His sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just come out.

AMC Studios

9/15 False death of Glenn

When: Chapter Six, Part Three

what will happen? With so many walkers on their way back to Alexandria, Glenn (Steven Eun) and Nicholas find themselves trapped in an alley. By climbing to a veterinarian, the two are surrounded by ghosts and have no significant escape. Nicholas pulled out his gun and told Glenn, “Thanksgiving,” before firing on his head, and his imperfect body dragged Glenn under the Walker Hole. Despite the episode that leads you to believe that he died, four episodes later emerged that he managed to crawl over passers-by on the bodies of Nicholas, which had angered fans.

AMC Studios

15.10 Carl catches a bullet

When: Chapter Six, Part 9

what will happen? The sixth season returns with a dramatic return in the middle of the season when a symbolic moment of graphic novels comes to life: Carl catches a bullet.

AMC Studios

11/15 Richun

When: Chapter Six, Episode 10

what will happen? Following Carl’s stress that a bullet survives, Rick and Mishun realize that they have nothing more in common than friendship. It was a comic book diversion that disarmed a number of fans of the show and was a relationship that continues to this day to shape the series’ DNA.

AMC Studios

12/15/15 kills Negan Ibrahim

When: Chapter Seven, Part One

what will happen? The seventh season opened wildly because we found out that Ibrahim (Michael Qudlitz) was at the opposite end of the baseball bat. “Kill my nuts,” the soldier said as he rained on Lucille as the leader of the rescuers, so that nothing but a crab was left.

AMC Studios

13/15 Glenn’s real death

When: Chapter Seven, Part One

what will happen? … That’s not all. Negan decides to punish the group once again after Darrell watches. Unexpectedly, he shook Lucy around poor Glenn’s head. He manages with his eyes out, “I’ll find you, Maggie.” He finishes before Negan finishes, ending Glenn’s life.

AMC Studios

14/15 Shiva

When: Chapter Seven, Part Two

what will happen? At a time when comic book readers never expected to appear on the big screen, we encounter Shiva – a living and breathtaking tiger belonging to the leader of the royal kingdom, Ezekiel (Python’s thorn). “I don’t know what works best,” Carol said.

AMC Studios

15/15 Carl dies

When: Chapter 8, Part 9

what will happen? Before we missed a episode of Walker with a Walker series, fans were shocked to learn that Carl was actually moving a little by Walker and was slowly injuring him. This was the biggest deviation from the comics, and the fans were unanimously upset.

AMC Studios

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Walking Dead is broadcast in the United States on AMC, FOX, and NOW TV in the United Kingdom.

(Tags ToTranslate) The Walking Dead