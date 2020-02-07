The Warner Music Group is again trying to become a public company

The Warner Music Group is trying to become a public company again after eight years as a private company.

The company announced the announcement on Thursday (February 6) after filing a listing application with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The news comes after the long-standing company has announced record profits in the first economic quarter. As reported in Billboard, they generated sales of $ 1.25 billion and income of $ 122 million – an increase of 42 percent over the prior year quarter.

Warner has been a private company since Access Industries bought the label in 2011 for $ 3.3 billion.

In other news from the music industry, a group of music insiders raised concerns about the cost of Brexit for artists to NME.

While the value of the UK live music scene rose to £ 1.1 billion last year, the impact of Brexit could be “devastating” for artists wishing to travel to Europe. According to industry experts, crossing the canal through Brexit will be “completely unprofitable” for new and medium-sized artists, as additional costs and papers for visas, taxes and the transport of equipment and goods will be incurred.

Tens of thousands have already signed up a petition from the musicians union Demand for a new passport that allows actors and crew members to move freely between EU Member States and to free them from the new permits required.

“It’s okay if you’re a big-time act and can afford to swallow costs, but if you’re the average or aspiring artist, you’re hand to mouth,” said the Isle of Chief Wight festivals and music agent John Giddings told NME. “If it costs more money to tour there, or if you need additional days off, that’s not financially possible.”

Mark Davyd, CEO of the UK Music Venue Trust, added: “It is clear that the government has not really acted on the advice that we and many others have given so far.

“This advice is that the Brexit deal creates obstacles for the performance in Europe and for the performance of European artists in the UK – obstacles that can only be overcome by artists with a certain level of success.”