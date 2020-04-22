Grace Helen Whitener, Washington’s attorney general for the West State, is known for volunteering for similar projects (YouTube / Pierce County Television)

Washington State has appointed a black, gay, bisexual, and transgender judge in the state Supreme Court, making it one of the most unique in history.

Grace Helen Whitener, 55, was born in Trinidad but moved to the US to receive 16 medical care.

He went on to earn degrees at Baruch College in New York and Seattle University School of Law, and worked as a lawyer, a state activist and a lawyer behind security issues before becoming the first LGBT + judge in Washington.

“I believe, as an unreasonable person – black, male, female, immigrant, disabled judge – that my opinion is a little different,” he said before his election to the Supreme Court.

“I will try to make sure that everyone who enters this court feels welcome, that they feel safe and that they feel comfortable.”

Throughout his career, Whitener has been a spokeswoman for foreign affairs. He is a co-chair of the Washington State Mingency and Justice Commission and has worked to educate the underprivileged.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiTMqo3N5cg (/ embed)

“We have a few color judges on our benches here in Washington State,” he said in 2019.

“It does not reflect how many people serve. And one of the key elements of our judicial system is trust and courage – building on our teams.

“Having judges who represent the communities they serve is really important to develop the confidence and confidence in the services we provide as court officers.”

Whitener was nominated in federal court in Washington by state Democrat governor Jay Inslee, who recently sworn in Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American justice to serve on the bench.

Other members of the court are Chief Justice Debra Stephens, Justices Barbara Madsen, Charles Johnson, Susan Owens, Steven Gonzalez, Sheryl Gordon McCloud, and Mary Yu.

It serves as a clear flaw in Trump’s Supreme Court, which is increasingly male-dominated, pale and meaningless at noon.