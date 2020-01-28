The Waterloo Warming Center finds a new home

The Waterloo Warming Center announced Tuesday morning that through a partnership with Hawkeye Community College, they will move the Emergency Warming Center to the old Hawkeye Community College Warming Center at 840 West 4th Street in Waterloo.

The first day of operation at the new location is Friday, January 31.

Until then, you will continue to work at your current location in the Jubiliee United Methodist Freedom Center.

The last night at the current location is Thursday, January 30th.

The old subway center will serve as a temporary location for the rest of the season, which ends on March 31.

The coalition continues to pursue options for the winter season of the coming year.

“We are so happy that we were able to join together as a community to provide our most vulnerable citizens with a safe and warm place for those cold nights in Iowa. The Hawkeye Community College has again proven to be a valuable and important partner.” Ability and strength for the good in our community. “said Chris Schwartz, Black Hawk County Supervisor.

The Waterloo Warming Center is open every evening from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and provides a safe and warm place for people who are not in existing accommodation.

They say they need people to help with all volunteer activities and financial help to build a permanent location.