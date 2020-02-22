[the-wbc-heavyweight-belt-and-two-other-titles-on-the-line-for-tyson-fury’s-rematch-towards-deontay-wilder]

Deontay Wilder places his WBC heavyweight belt on the line tonight ahead of his hotly-anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury, but two other titles are also staying fought for.

Ring Magazine has place their legendary strap on the desk, even though Tyson Fury’s legendary lineal honour is also up for grabs.

Getty Wilder and Fury are ready for the rematch, dwell on talkSPORT

The Ring places their award on the line when they make a decision the crystal clear No.one and No.two fighters in the division are meeting to make a decision who is major of the tree.

And if Fury gets the win then he will turn out to be only the 2nd heavyweight considering the fact that Muhammad Ali to get it twice.

talkSPORT will carry you unique protection of Wilder vs Fury dwell from Las Vegas.

Brit Fury also promises his linear accolade – as the person-who-conquer-the-man when he dethroned Wladimir Klitzchko in 2015 – is the most important honour to struggle for and defend given that it was fashioned in 1885.

Getty Fury has reportedly skilled troubles in his teaching camp

Anthony Joshua presently retains the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, as effectively as the marginalised IBO belt that is not regarded a big honour.

Should really the winner of Wilder and Fury’s rematch encounter ‘AJ’ subsequent, this would definitely determine who the undisputed heavyweight champ is.

Nevertheless, the establish-up to the bout is laced with uncertainty about Fury.

The ‘Gypsy King’, who stands at 6ft 9ins, denied staying overweight despite weighing in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs) on Friday, even though 6ft 6ins Wilder arrived in at 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz).

The likes of David Haye have backed the Bronze Bomber to gain amid stories of Fury acquiring complications in his schooling camp.

Getty Visuals – Getty Wilder grounded Fury 2 times in the initial bout but will want to finish the career tonight

But Fury dismissed these statements, declaring he was a ‘Beast’ who experienced KO’d all his education companions ‘cold.’

He told BoxingScene: “I could not have carried out just about anything much more. I am experience prepared to go. I have not still left any stones unturned.

“Every box has been ticked and I have concluded the teaching and all that has to be completed.

“Well, staying that I have knocked all of my sparring associates out cold then yeah, I am undoubtedly looking like a beast.”