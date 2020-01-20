The WBC leaderboard poses twelve compulsory fights

World Boxing News 20/01/2020

The new World Boxing Council ranking for January 2020 triggered several delicious mandatory fights this year.

In addition to five scheduled battles that are already underway, the WBC will order another group of champions to defend once.

First, we all know in the heavyweight division Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury II is scheduled for February 22 in Las Vegas. Secondly, Dillian Whyte meets the winner within twelve months.

A clash for the vacant cruiser weight belt has already been ordered between Junior Makabu and Michal Cieslak for this month.

Down at 140 Jose Ramirez is ready to face up Viktor Postolat the urging of the WBC with two fights lower weights.

Gary Russell Jr. fight Tugstsogt Nyambayar in his long awaited return while Nonito Donaire was rewarded for his WBSS efforts with a shot at the bantamweight ruler Nordine Oubaali,

So 12 of the best competitors are waiting for their chance.

Due to the new lists that were published earlier, some delicious fights are on the program.

POSSIBLE OBLIGATIONS

Artur Beterbiev vs Gilberto Ramirez (Light Heavyweight)

David Benavidez vs Avni Yildirim (Super Middleweight)

Jermall Charlo vs Sergey Derevyanchenko (middleweight)

Jermell Charlo vs Erickson Lubin (super welterweight)

Errol Spence Jr. vs Shawn Porter 2 (Welterweight)

Javier Fortuna vs Luke Campbell (easy)

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez (super featherweight)

Rey Vargas vs TJ Doheny (Super Bantamweight)

Juan Estrada vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 2 (super fly weight)

JC Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo (Flyweight)

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler (light fly weight)

Wanheng Menayothin vs Melvin Jerusalem (minimum weight)

World Boxing Council FRANCHISE

Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko are no longer recognized in the official Champions appeal due to their continued “franchise” status.

Both face massive battles in the coming months as they can both freely choose and choose their challenges.

Alvarez could face Billy Joe Saunders or Gennadiy Golovkin in May, while Lomachenko is closely associated with IBF regent Teofimo Lopez.