The “We Buy Houses” signs are checked by the York resident

YORK, PA. – You have probably seen the “We Buy Houses” signs that appear on telephone and electricity poles across the country. Generally referred to as “bandit signs”, it is illegal to affix them to public space in York City.

Dennis Kunkle, a resident and current retiree, began tearing the signs off during his weekly community cleaning walks.

“They would be back the next day,” he said.

Frustrated by what he called “eyesore,” Kunkle posted photos of all the characters he posted on Fixing York PA, a Facebook community in York. The post hit a nerve and quickly brought in more than 500 comments, both for and against the signs.

According to government officials, the people behind the signs often take advantage of others. The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, said in a statement in August 2019, “These fraudsters are trying to exploit Pennsylvanians in difficult financial situations.”

Buyers of bandit signs often pay below the market value for homes.

“You don’t pay large sums for these houses,” said Kunkle. “You sell them to someone who turns them over.”

“It’s kind of a scam,” said Victor Gorden, a resident of York, who said the signs annoyed him. “Just be honest. I mean, if you want to run a business, it’s cool, but also honest.”

Buying or selling houses is not prohibited by law, but the location of the signs in York is illegal since the city ordinance prohibits placing advertisements on telegraphs, telephones, electricity pylons, awnings, or other public objects. Fines for violations of the regulation range from $ 10 to $ 600.

Harri Leigh of FOX43 called some of the numbers found on bandit signs in York. Some were out of order; one led to voicemail from 1-800-WILL-PAY. An employee of the CASH NOW PA call center did not answer a question about the legality of his signs and did not provide any contact information for a manager.

FOX43 then emailed the companies. 1-800-WILL-PAY did not respond. Ray Abboud, founder and president of CASH NOW PA, called back and said his company had stopped signing in York in 2015 and had stopped buying houses in the city.

The York Ministry of Public Works crashes the signs, but a person can only be charged with a violation if they are seen putting it up.