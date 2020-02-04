The weak impeachment of the Democrats has made Trump stronger than ever

NEW YORK – “Many Democrats fear that Trump will set up a prosecution,” Stephen Collins wrote for CNN last May. “It is possible that the greater the political divide, the more Trump will benefit from it.” The spectacle would help him recharge the political base he needs in droves in 2020 to make claims that their elites’ votes for 2016 were stolen. “Give this man whatever applies to a cigar in this smokeless age.

Any number of metaphors serve to illustrate the unintended effect that the unfortunately failed impeachment of US President Donald Trump has on his support base. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. The Democrats did just that with an attack that had no chance of hitting its target.

When the corona virus broke out, I thought about diseases. There is a medical metaphor that I like best: if you are fighting an infection, it is better not to take medication than to take a weak antibiotic and to take the risk that will make your symptoms worse.

Regardless of the analogy, Trump’s impeachment proceedings against the Senate proved to be a more terrible opponent than before. While his overall popularity remains at around 46 percent, the number of voters who “strongly” support him has just reached a three-year high, indicating that he is better off than before his impeachment. This should come as no surprise to anyone who remembers Bill Clinton’s humiliation. Republican assault on Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky led the Democrat to resign in 2000 with increasing popularity.

Probably the biggest move in Trump’s favor was former “anti-Trump Republicans” who now see the truth about the claims of the supporters of the president that democrats would do anything to get rid of a seated republican president. The Never Trumpers’ ranks are shrinking and throwing a key into the strategy of centrist candidates like Joe Biden.

Surveys in key swing states show a disproportionately high rejection of impeachment. Voters in these locations usually prefer candidates for contraception. The impeachment process allows Trump to pretend to be rebels who are picked up by the congressional Democrats in the crowd.

Impeachment – to be more precise, this very lame, hasty, pro forma impeachment – also discourages democratic voters, who are once again convinced that the Democratic Party only seems to be waging wars that it knows it cannot win , What good is it to vote for these clowns?

One thing is certain: no matter which perfidy is discovered or comes to light in the future, it will be next to impossible to take the impeachment again. Now Trump could really shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. It is almost unimaginable to accuse the same president twice.

How did it happen? Democrats made one mistake after another.

In the first place was the lousy choice of impeachment counts. The pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens looked, as usual, political business and felt as if it were not such an outrageous violation of normality that an impeachment would be justified. Shades of Rob Blagojevich, former governor of Illinois.

The Ukrainian investigation line raised as many questions as it tried to ask. If Trump is corrupt, what about the bidens? Why did we help Ukraine at all when millions of Americans are homeless or poor? Why Should Americans Care About Ukraine? As the Democrats claimed, the country is by no means important to US national security.

A small majority thought the Ukrainian call was wrong. But it wasn’t important enough for them to accuse him of it.

The Americans took care of the earnings and the president used his office to enrich himself. They took care of his crazy temper and his unpredictable behavior. It was important to them to separate children from their parents on the US-Mexico border. Inexplicably, the Democrats let go of the good bad things.

Democrats messed up the timing very much. You don’t have to be James Carville to know that it is stupid to initiate impeachment at the start of a presidential campaign. You certainly won’t if many of your prominent candidates are senators who cannot camp because they are stuck in Washington. This is exactly what the representatives Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff did.

The late start of impeachment in Trump’s first term forced the Democrats into a hasty pro forma process. Since Trump administration officials broadcast their intent to oppose congressional subpoenas, and the courts may have taken months to force them to testify, democratic prosecutors have not bothered to summon key Republican witnesses or documents. (The GOP’s disability became the basis for a dubious second count, the “Contempt for Congress.”)

None of this would have been a problem if the “Resistance” started working on impeachment in 2017. If they had been concerned about the politicization of impeachment efforts in the midterm elections, they could have started impeachment in December 2018, which would have given them enough. It was time to go through the judicial system last year.

No serious political science student believed that this process, which panned out on a relatively insignificant subject, could convince 17 Republican senators to vote for a president for the first time in American history. Still, the Democrats started a fight they knew they couldn’t win.

Now the liberals are discouraged. The president is going into his re-election campaign more than ever. A second term seems more likely than ever. Heckuva Job, Nancy and Adam.

Ted Rall is a political cartoonist and writer.