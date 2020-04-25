The week is: Designed between conservation, economic restructuring

NEW YORK (AP) – In Spain, children will be allowed to leave. In the U.S. state of Georgia, many companies have opened their doors, making manic and hairstyles. Drivers who work in the industry are burned out, but they emit air, not cars.

Worldwa is taking steps to restart. But as the debate over a slow-moving economy began, and the voices of people often involved in politics, it became clear that the global economic recovery would be much more complicated than suddenly closing it.

Hospitals in Brazil are warning that they are tired. Doctors in the ICU department in New York saved the life of a patient, but many others were lost. The cemetery cannot continue. The numbers grew dramatically in nursing homes, where workers and fake people could not escape the spread.

There is a longing for recovery, but hope and fear for the consequences of returning to the world. Here is a guide to some of AP’s top coverage this week around the world:

Health and science

President Donald Trump promptly issued warnings from health officials when he suggested taking a deadly drug could be a way to fight the new coronavirus. The president later said he was abusive, even though the transcript of his speech appears in a different way. It is the latest in a series of statements during his entire reign flying apart from popular science.

As the planet is about to open, it is investigating a new study showing that more people have acquired a new coronavirus without any symptoms. While the good news is, it also means that it is impossible to know who is close to you who may be infected – and disprove the decision to return to normal life. Other Inquiries and Unknowns: Who Should Break Up? ‘Who is at risk? There are some tests like this, and what do they measure?

But as scientists work to answer those questions, there are positive flaws. Coyotes, pumas and goats roam the city. Flies are not contaminated everywhere. Scientists have discovered that the world has become a wolf and destroyed millions of people who need sleep during the plague.

YEAR

There are some great things to be had in the future without problems. One in six U.S. workers has applied for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks, and economists say unemployment rates could reach 20 percent, the worst since the Great Depression. Still, Americans are still optimistic.

The AP-NORC polls found that the majority of their families had gotten better hoping the services would return as soon as a crisis passed. Gig’s contractors and independent contractors are now eligible for benefits, but find it difficult to navigate the system.

Private employment companies, restaurants, retailers and technology companies are considering ways to bring back their employees safely. Some drivers can collect most of the money and expenses to stay home: They volunteered to set up a hospital. In Belgium, the second European port will test the bracelets designed to warn employees when they are close to one another.

MONEY

Small businesses in the United States should receive assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program. $ 349 billion in emergency loans will help keep workers on the payroll. But AP research shows that the public sector has lost thousands of its employees in past penalties by government scrutiny and is among those earning millions of dollars from the fund.

Germany is emerging as a symbolic response to the virus, after years of criticism for the medical system seen as overweight and obese.

And the Associated Press has also discovered that one of the federal laws is important for restarting – having a sound system to work with people close to an infected coronavirus. AP found a similar system around the U.S. for contact details, where most states cannot deal with problems and boasting to hire and train a complete human being.

The AP report showed that the state and rural government collected 30 million doses of anti-malaria drugs, despite warnings from doctors that more tests were needed.

AKPATETA

In the U.S., immigrants face various challenges in the midst of economic crisis. Many jobs were lost in the service industry and they struggled to find any jobs they could, in the bathroom, importing goods, distributing ATMs. “Any job is good if you give us a table,” he said.

In your race for health, some African countries have no respirator at all. Many doctors are upset, and he is angry about paying better salaries abroad.

Nearly one million people in refugee camps have been tested, even if they have little medical care available.

The wealthy tour operators in the wealthy Desert state have found themselves at work, sometimes under the impression that they cannot get home.

APPLICATIONS FOR RIPPLE

Washington has changed from an epidemic to – but not in the way you might think, and not so much for a law-abiding country. But can Washington change the country for as long as a virus infected? The twenty-first century New Testament may reflect federal power and have American geography as its evil predecessor, albeit in different ways.

In a time of great change, Amanda Reynolds’ life has never been more relatable as she stands on the adult throne. Hear what he has to say about it.

And as masks grow in the United States, and the law that rules them in some places, facial expressions take time to consider its role in everyday communication – as well as what is lost when it covers parts so suddenly.

New York and TV – New York shows are staple for better or worse. But he has spent some time in a new area during the flying season, thanks to two members of the high ranking party: Anthony Fauci and the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The NFL season has come down as never before – almost – but, for all the difference that has the effect that it is normal.

Finally: Mid-April has been a sad and challenging time in the United States for more than a generation – a time where some of the world’s accidents occurred. This year, the commemorations of those commemorations are something that could, for the whole of the country, be an unsettled April on them.

It’s GO GO

Having it is important at this time of the disease. It is there, everywhere, only sometimes difficult to see. The daily AP program, “One Good Thing,” is a simplified version of a story written about the kindness of strangers and those who sacrifice to others during coronavirus disease.

This week, we told the story of Colin Cosell, a senior at Citi Field, playing the mob as a public commentator for the New York Mets. He is now busy working at home, aiming to support one fan at a time. Teenage girl Sarah Schneider volunteered to reach out to children with email infections from critically ill people. Why not? I want them to know that they are not alone. ”

DOWNLOAD GAME

As COVID-19 spreads around the world, so is the wrong message. AP’s podcast, “Game of Thrones: Inside Out” featured a conversation with Fact Check editor Karen Mahabir and journalist Amanda Seitz about a misinformation that sparked some protests in state media around the U.S. And how can the Supreme Court make an irrational argument? Journalists Jessica Gresko and Mark Sherman explain how phone studies will work and how the public will get the sound.

VIRUS DIARY

AP journalists live their lives while telling the story. Tales Azzoni shared the prospect of letting his three-year-old leave for 60 minutes – after 44 days of full-time custody in Madrid. Follow Diary Virus here.

___

Find the latest AP virus coverage for the week of April 12-18 here.

Find the latest AP virus coverage for the week of April 5-11 here.

Find the latest AP virus coverage for the week of March-29 April 4 here.

Find the top AP virus coverage for the week of March 22-28 here.

Follow the AP coverage on error removal and understand this error.