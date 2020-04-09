The weekend returns tomorrow night; How can isolation be manifested?

In a surprise statement on Thursday, NBC announced that “Saturday Saturday Live” returns this weekend with a new show. But how does this look at home security in New York City and coronavirus isolation across the country? Will there be a host? “Weekend renewal”?

It turns out that it may have taken a bit of inspiration from the show world, and in particular Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” which has had great success finishing the evening with the “Home” edition.

She and her boyfriend had dinner Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, with many new talks and shows every day, has found ways to present new material that is topical and at times humorous at home, so why not “SNL”?

‼ ️ This Saturday on ️ # SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/JT62ELvmsW

– Live Saturday Saturday – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2020

While there is still a lot of uncertainty about the production itself, including how long it will take and who will actually make it, Deadline, NBC has decided that the show must go on. They promise that no matter what the final product will be, the much-used “Weekend Update” section, often provided by the head writer Colin Jost and Michael Che, as well as more original material from the repertory “SNL”.

It was preceded by a “Weekend Update” outside “SNL,” as the network ran its own special half-hour edition since 2008, often in conjunction with elections and other national events and worldwide. It is worth it.

But “Saturday Night Live” has some rare elements, ranging from Schillervision to Saturday TV Funhouse to the recent Digital Shorts and theatrical comedy. There is no reason they cannot prepare pre-made boxes this week and in the future with their home-made game.

The biggest challenge they face is, of course, that players cannot play in another, or in the same room. Instead, they have to be creative, but they are also pre-set. In fact, a trio of former “SNL” superstars paved the way for the day before Thursday with their hilarious comedy skits.

Dealing with Fallon’s “At Home” series of “The Tonight Show,” Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig joined him for the melodramatic “Longest Day of Our Lives” soap opera parody. Is it weird? For sure. But it’s still funny – they just couldn’t stop laughing – and that’s all they want. We get the weirdness it brings, but we also get used to all our lives, so we can adjust to the fun too.

Initially back on March 28 with host John Krasinski and musician Dua Lipa, it was unclear if there would be any. Krasinski has launched his own YouTube show that has been popping up in recent weeks, and he’s certainly ready to bring his beauty to this new media.

But the appearance of everyone in her house opens up with “SNL” always killing off the hottest comedy stars of all time. It’s easier to read someone who just needs to turn on their computer than to bring them to New York in time for a live talk.

Maybe the show should forget about the traditional form of hosting during these exciting times and really just bring in those who want to play in the box and imagine it.

If you want to take a closer look at this Melissa Villaseñor doing well John Mulaney feeling … from his home:

At this time of year, it seems that the producers do not know if this will mark their return to production every week, or to prove a single experiment in response to new temporary trends. Considering that COVID-19 has hit New York in particular, many fans are eager to hear from the local scene and take action.

Che recently claimed that her grandmother passed away because she was infected with the virus. “I do not know if anyone has been infected with this virus. I do not know if I have lost the virus,” he wrote on Instagram.

As at the beginning of 9/11, we are turning to New York and “SNL” to guide the way of laughter and how to make a daily impact on this global street.

If it works out, maybe “SNL” will go ahead and end their season (they have five episodes to go) with this new feature, though it may be too much to wait for them to keep up with the program. time until the week we were thinking about production. and killing what they showed would be more difficult than the usual weekly grind.

We will be back this Saturday at regular showtime to see how they are made, how they do everything and what they say.

