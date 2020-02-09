The weekend update starts with Trump Celebrating Acquittal

Weekend Update shot President Donald Trump for his celebrations because he was acquitted of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, and not as subtly compared him to a notorious accused double killer.

“President Trump was acquitted of a lawsuit against the Senate this week, and Democrats call it a cover-up,” co-moderator Colin Jost said. “But does this look like a guy who could do a cover-up?” He added when Trump’s picture appeared on the screen. “Oh my god, it’s like the day in the nursing home when the residents put on their make-up.”

“President Trump spoke at the prayer breakfast and made a headline about his acquittal. I’m assuming that prayers don’t work, ”joked Jost. Then he went and attacked Mitt Romney, a pious Mormon who voted to condemn him. Trump said, “I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that what’s wrong is wrong.” At that point, even at the national prayer breakfast, people said, “Jesus Christ, old man.”

The day after, President Trump made a speech in the White House, which he called a celebration. Let’s take a look, “said Michael Che, and cut a video clip that suddenly showed up O.J. Simpson in his infamous 1995 trial in response to the innocent verdicts in the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, “

“Oh, that’s the wrong clip,” Che said, shrugging before smiling.

“The audience for Trump’s speech consisted of his lawyer team and Republican lawmakers,” Che said before lowering the boom.

Watch the video above about NBC.

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

,