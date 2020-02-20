[The Weeknd announces 3 London O2 Arena demonstrates on British isles tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Seefor particulars of your facts security rights Invalid E mail

The Weeknd has declared particulars of a headline Uk tour.

The Following Hours Tour will head to London’s O2 Arena for three evenings. He’ll execute on Oct 11-13.

It is in assist of his upcoming fourth studio album Right after Hours, which is due for release on March 20.

The album functions singles Heartless and Blinding Lights. The latter arrived at quantity a person on the United kingdom Singles Chart, getting his initially to do so.

His forthcoming LP marks his to start with in four years following up 2016’s Starboy.

Due to the fact his debut he is acquired 3 Grammy Awards, an Oscar nomination for his song Attained It and collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Daft Punk and Ariana Grande.

He’s released hits including Are unable to Sense My Experience, The Hills, I Feel It Coming and Contact Out My Name.

His approaching tour will see assist from 88GLAM and Sabrina Claudio.

It will also head to Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

You can come across out how to get tickets under.

How to get tickets

They go on common sale at 9am on Friday, February 28 by means of ticketmaster.co.british isles.

Tour dates