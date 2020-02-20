[the-weeknd-announces-big-british-isles-and-european-arena-tour]

The Weeknd has announced a enormous British isles and European arena tour for the autumn.

The dates arrive at the rear of Abel Tesfaye’s recently declared album ‘After Hours’, which he shared the title track from last 7 days.

The singer’s new album, the observe-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’, will get there on March 20, and stick to the launch of 2019 tracks ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’.

The new tour kicks off with 3 dates at The O2 in London in Oct. The tour then runs until mid-November, and finishes in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena.

The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ will arrive in March

The Weeknd’s British isles and European tour dates are as follows:

October



11 – London, O2 Arena



12 – London, O2 Arena



13 – London, O2 Arena



15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena



16 – Birmingham, Arena



18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro



19 – Manchester, Arena



26 – Antwerp, Sportpalais



27 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome



29 – Berlin, Merdeces-Benz Arena



31 – Munich, Olympiahalle

November



eight – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena



nine – Cologne, Lanxness Arena



12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena

The Weeknd lately created a cameo in Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, which NME termed an “anxiety-inducing thriller that may perhaps give you a heart attack”.

It was lately disclosed, while, that The Weeknd was not at first meant to star in Uncut Gems. In the last film, he played a pop star who gets into a fight with the protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).