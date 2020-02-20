[The Weeknd announces big British isles and European arena tour]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[the-weeknd-announces-big-british-isles-and-european-arena-tour]

The Weeknd has announced a enormous British isles and European arena tour for the autumn.

The dates arrive at the rear of Abel Tesfaye’s recently declared album ‘After Hours’, which he shared the title track from last 7 days.

The singer’s new album, the observe-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’, will get there on March 20, and stick to the launch of 2019 tracks ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’.

The new tour kicks off with 3 dates at The O2 in London in Oct. The tour then runs until mid-November, and finishes in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena.

The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ will arrive in March

The Weeknd’s British isles and European tour dates are as follows:

October


11 – London, O2 Arena


12 – London, O2 Arena


13 – London, O2 Arena


15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena


16 – Birmingham, Arena


18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro


19 – Manchester, Arena


26 – Antwerp, Sportpalais


27 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome


29 – Berlin, Merdeces-Benz Arena


31 – Munich, Olympiahalle

November


eight – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena


nine – Cologne, Lanxness Arena


12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena

The Weeknd lately created a cameo in Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, which NME termed an “anxiety-inducing thriller that may perhaps give you a heart attack”.

It was lately disclosed, while, that The Weeknd was not at first meant to star in Uncut Gems. In the last film, he played a pop star who gets into a fight with the protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).