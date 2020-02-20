[the-weeknd-announces-big-british-isles-and-european-arena-tour]

The Weeknd has announced a enormous British isles and European arena tour for the autumn.
The dates arrive at the rear of Abel Tesfaye’s recently declared album ‘After Hours’, which he shared the title track from last 7 days.
-
Read extra: The Weeknd is nevertheless in his thoughts on swaggering new singles ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’
The singer’s new album, the observe-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’, will get there on March 20, and stick to the launch of 2019 tracks ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’.
The new tour kicks off with 3 dates at The O2 in London in Oct. The tour then runs until mid-November, and finishes in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena.
The Weeknd’s British isles and European tour dates are as follows:
October
11 – London, O2 Arena
12 – London, O2 Arena
13 – London, O2 Arena
15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
16 – Birmingham, Arena
18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
19 – Manchester, Arena
26 – Antwerp, Sportpalais
27 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
29 – Berlin, Merdeces-Benz Arena
31 – Munich, Olympiahalle
November
eight – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
nine – Cologne, Lanxness Arena
12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena
The Weeknd lately created a cameo in Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, which NME termed an “anxiety-inducing thriller that may perhaps give you a heart attack”.
It was lately disclosed, while, that The Weeknd was not at first meant to star in Uncut Gems. In the last film, he played a pop star who gets into a fight with the protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).