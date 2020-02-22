[the-weeknd-announces-following-hours-tour-with-don-toliver]

As viewed on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Singing feeling The Weeknd is gearing up to dominate 2020. In anticipation of his new album ‘After Several hours,’ the XO R&B icon has designed a massive announcement.

Large Info: The Weeknd revealed the ‘After Hours’ tour with increasing Houston rapper Don Toliver as a single of the opening acts.

Substantial-Essential Particulars: He exposed his approaching project’s album address as properly as the chosen singles from it many times ago.

Wait, There’s Extra: Not too lengthy in the past he launched a bloody movie for “Blinding Lights,” which is a single of the aforementioned singles.

Just before You Go: Some speculate ‘After Hours’ will characteristic fellow Toronto native Drake, who cleared up that the two are no lengthier beefing.