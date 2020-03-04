[The Weeknd announces more London O2 Arena display on United kingdom tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your electronic mail address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Detectfor facts of your data defense legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

The Weeknd has introduced an additional London present on his United kingdom tour.

He’ll perform a fourth day at the O2 Arena owing to demand from customers. The excess display will choose spot on Oct 23.

The tour is in help of his impending fourth studio album ‘After Hours’.

Because of for release on March 20 it capabilities singles ‘Heartless’ and amount one strike ‘Blinding Lights’.

He initially introduced a few London reveals for October 11-13, which noticed tickets fly out when they went on sale in February. It’ll mark his greatest run at the arena just after formerly taking part in two nights on the Starboy Tour.

His Just after Several hours Tour also heads to Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

You can locate out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on typical sale at 9am on Friday, March 6 through ticketmaster.co.uk or axs.com.

Tour dates